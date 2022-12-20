LEAGUE CITY
Down by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, the Clear Falls Knights climbed all the way back and came through with clutch plays down the stretch to get a 61-59 win over the Dickinson Gators in the teams’ exciting District 24-6A opener Tuesday afternoon at Clear Falls High School.
“I knew my guys were resilient, and that they just needed to take it possession by possession,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said. “This game is so fast, especially with the way (Dickinson) plays, that I knew we were going to have enough opportunities. We just had to convert when we got them.”
Clear Falls never led in the game until Orlando Horton Jr. came up with a loose ball near mid-court and drove for what turned out the be the game-winning lay-in with 13 seconds remaining in the game. A 3-point try from Dickinson on the other end was just off and a tip-in attempt fell short as time expired.
“It means a lot, because we want a district championship,” said Horton, whose senior class claimed its first victory over the multiple-time 24-6A champion Gators. “Big-time players make big-time plays in winning situations, so I did what I had to do to help my team come out with the dub. It feels amazing. We’ve been talking about this day since we’ve seen it on our schedule, so to get the dub, it means a lot.”
All the momentum appeared to be in the Gators’ favor at the 6:16 mark of the third quarter when Keithon Leach slipped a slick pass to Zyon Little for a layup that gave Dickinson a 41-21 lead.
After that, though, Dickinson was unable to keep the Knights on the proverbial ropes, as Clear Falls embarked on a 22-4 run capped by an offensive rebound and put-back bucket by Corey Kelly to get the Gators’ lead all the way down to 45-43 late in the third quarter.
Dickinson’s Qasim Boyd scored a buzzer-beating lay-up off a turnover to set the score at 47-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but it was clearly a whole new ballgame.
A pair of buckets from Boyd and another from Keilan Green gave the Gators a double-digit 53-43 lead to start the fourth quarter, but Clear Falls battled to keep the game within reach.
Trailing 58-52 with 1:48 left to play, the Knights made their game-winning push, starting with two made free throws from Kelly and a put-back basket by Horton to get their deficit down to 58-56 with 1:03 remaining.
Dickinson split a pair of free throws after that, which proved costly, as Horton drove to the hoop on Clear Falls’ ensuing possession, drawing a foul as he made his lay-in and cashing in on a 3-point play to tie the score at 59-59.
The Gators closed out a tightly contested first half with a huge 11-0 run capped by consecutive 3-pointers from David Chong, Little and another one from Chong that beat the buzzer to take a seemingly solid 35-20 lead at halftime.
“When we went up by 20, we just lost focus, and that comes with the growing pains of having a lot of inexperienced guys just not understanding that the finish is the most important part of the game,” Dickinson head boys basketball coach Jason Wilson said.
Horton led Clear Falls with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Kelly added 10 points and eight rebounds and Josh Moore chipped in another 10 points.
Boyd was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points. Little finished with 14 points.
Both teams will compete in tournaments next week before returning to district play in January. Clear Falls travels to Allen to compete in that school's Holiday Tournament held Dec. 27-29, while Dickinson will enter the Vype Holiday Classic at Aldine ISD on Dec. 29-30.
