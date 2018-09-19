LEAGUE CITY
This year’s group of Bay Area Christian Broncos seniors started their careers when the program was in complete rebuild mode with a rock bottom 2015 season, but they have since been part of a return to relevance and have developed a strong bond among themselves along the way.
“When my freshman year started, the program wasn’t as serious as it is now — we didn’t even practice in full pads,” senior tight end/defensive end Kaden Hunt said. “But, the past couple years, we’ve just meshed as a team. We don’t think of it as a single-man sport, we’re working as a team.”
After a senior-laden Broncos team made a run all the way to a TAPPS state championship game in 2014, Bay Area Christian went 0-10 the following year.
The next season, Les Rainey moved from head baseball coach to head football coach, and the Broncos twice got back in the win column in 2016 before posting a 6-5 record and returning to the playoffs last year.
Hunt and senior safety/running back Christian McDonough have been on varsity all four years of the Broncos’ slow but steady rebuild.
“They provide leadership, they’re two-way starters, and they do a terrific job of just making sure we’ve got guys lined up right,” Rainey said. “They’ve bought into the program, they show up to everything we do, and they’re just committed year round to being a Bronco.”
In addition to seeing the program spring new life, Rainey’s seniors have seen themselves grow leaps and bounds as players and team leaders, as well.
“I think we started out a little slow in our freshman year, but I think we’ve gotten better each year, so now we’re kind of having to step up and be a good example for these younger kids,” McDonough said.
Another senior leader for this year’s Broncos Gabriel Phillips, is the player anchoring both the defensive and offensive lines.
“He’s a guy who’s played multiple positions on the offensive line, three-year starter for us, and he’s done a really good job of developing and growing and has really committed himself to being a better football player,” Rainey said.
Phillips is leaner and rangier than the typical hog molly in the trenches, but is focused and energized in the task at hand when he’s on the field.
“It’s hard sometimes, because I’m not really a big person, playing against people bigger than me, but I focus on my role and do my job, and hopefully I can do my job like I’m supposed to,” Phillips said.
All three of these Broncos seniors are two-way starters (as are many of their teammates), and while the trio said they are really beginning to settle into their wing-T offense, the feeling was unanimous when asked which side of the ball they enjoy playing the most.
“I think I’ve always liked defense a little more because I’m the one attacking, I’m coming to them,” McDonough said.
“And, I think as a team, our strength has always been defense,” Hunt added.
After a rugged pre-district schedule that has provided for some tough-luck losses, the Broncos (0-3) will look for a confidence boosting win in their final non-district tuneup against in-county foe O’Connell. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian.
