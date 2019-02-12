ATASCOCITA
It was a dogfight in more ways than one, as the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs fended off a game New Waverly Lady Bulldogs team for a thrilling 57-55 win in their Region III-3A bi-district playoff game Tuesday at Atascocita High School.
“That comes from our practices,” Hitchcock head coach Dante McDaniel said of his team’s mental toughness. “For our practices, we face the boys every other day. And just facing adversity throughout the year.”
In a wild second half featuring big runs by each team, Hitchcock could never put New Waverly away until a pair of freshmen teamed up for the game-winning basket.
Post Sanaa Scott pounced on a loose ball for a steal and threw a long outlet pass to guard Chloe Countee, who made a layup on the other end for the 57-55 lead with 31 seconds left to play.
A big second quarter gave Hitchcock a 29-22 lead at halftime, but every time it looked like Hitchcock was on the verge of blowing the game wide open, New Waverly rallied to keep the game close.
New Waverly out-paced Hitchcock, 9-4, to start the second half and get within two points. Leading 39-37 later in the third quarter, Hitchcock closed out the period on a 10-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Alexia Rodriguez and Countee and capped off by a steal and layup from Jasi Mack.
But, New Waverly scored seven unanswered points of its own to start the fourth quarter. Hitchcock pushed its lead to 54-44 later in the final period, but New Waverly went on an 11-0 run sparked by a four-point play converted by Angelica Alvarado and finished on an open layup from Rachel Drake to give New Waverly its first lead since 14-11 early in the second quarter.
On an off-shooting night for Hitchcock (4-for-25 on 3-pointers), the team utilized its depth, going five-in and five-out for much of the second half, to help grind out the win.
“It picked up the tempo and kind of got them tired, wore them down,” McDaniel said. “We’re so young, and are still trying to find our way.”
New Waverly scored eight unanswered points to close the first quarter ahead, 12-8, but Hitchcock began the second quarter on an 11-2 run for the first of many momentum shifts in the game. Winning the second quarter, 21-10, turned out to be key for Hitchcock.
Jimile Johnson logged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hitchcock. Countee finished with 10 points and five rebounds, Demi Dickey had eight points and five rebounds, and Brianna Birdow chipped in six points and nine rebounds.
Hitchcock’s defense forced a whopping 40 New Waverly turnovers in the game.
New Waverly was led by Drake with 18 points and five rebounds, Madison Spivey with 17 points and five rebounds, Sierra McCann with eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Taylor Marshall with six points and 10 rebounds.
Hitchcock advances to the area round of the playoffs to face Woodville at a time, date and location to be determined.
