MISSOURI CITY
The Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes used an explosive offense and clutch plays on defense to win Thursday night’s Region III-5A-II bi-district playoff game over the Santa Fe Indians, 53-15, at Kenneth Hall Stadium.
“We didn’t make the plays when we had to, we gave up big plays, we had three turnovers in the first half,” Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes said. “We have to play perfect to even stand a chance to stop them, and we didn’t play perfect. We made too many mistakes, broken assignments. You give these guys seams, and they’re going.”
The Indians — in the postseason for the first time since 2009 and only the fourth time in program history — end their season with a 5-6 record.
“I was proud of the kids because we had a bunch of injuries and we had a bunch of guys who had to step up,” Kanipes said. “Everybody came together, and ‘next man up’ was kind of our motto.”
Santa Fe attempted to catch the heavily favored Buffaloes off-guard with an onside kick on the opening kickoff, but Marshall was not fooled and took advantage of a short field with a quick, 54-yard touchdown drive — capped by a 15-yard scamper to the end zone by Jerry Davis. A blocked extra-point kick kept the score at 6-0.
Marshall scored on its first play from scrimmage after forcing a Santa Fe punt, with quarterback Malik Hornsby finding a wide-open Dalevon Campbell for a 76-yard TD pass to take a 13-0 lead just 3:48 into the game.
A Michael Jones interception set up the Buffaloes at the Indians’ 20-yard line, and they needed only one play to score once again, this time on a 20-yard Hornsby TD run. Another blocked extra-point kick kept the score at 19-0 at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter.
Another one-play scoring drive — this one an 85-yard TD run by Devon Achane — put Marshall up, 26-0, with 3:50 still to play in the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense finally began to gain a bit of momentum on their third drive of the game, but a pair of penalties and a third-down sack by Dylan Sanchez quickly derailed Santa Fe’s effort.
That sort of deflation became an unfortunate trend for Santa Fe as the game continued to get out of hand in the first half.
On its best drive of the first half, the Indians started on their own 21-yard line and meticulously drove into the red zone on 11 plays. But, the 12th play of the drive saw a fumble recovered by Marshall’s Edward Brown. Later, Santa Fe found itself back in Marshall territory, but Antonio Brooks intercepted a screen pass to end the threat.
The Buffaloes continued to light up the scoreboard, getting a 44-yard TD run by Hornsby and seeing Davis push the pile into the end zone from 2 yards out, and Marshall took a commanding 39-0 lead into the halftime break.
Marshall continued its big-play ways on its first drive of the second half, with Hornsby finding an open Korey King for a 47-yard TD pass to push the lead to 46-0. Brooks once again intercepted a screen pass, and that was followed by another one-play scoring drive for Marshall — a 19-yard TD run by Achane that put Marshall ahead 53-0 midway through the third quarter.
Santa Fe prevented the shutout thanks to the running of quarterback Nathan Kruger. On an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, a 33-yard rush by Kruger helped set up an 11-yard dash to the end zone by Kruger. The Indians’ extra-point kick was blocked, but when Marshall tried to return it, the ball was fumbled in the end zone and recovered by Santa Fe for a two-point conversion to make the score 53-8 at the 2:22 mark of the third quarter.
Alex Trevino sprinted for runs of 22 and 27 yards to help set up a 9-yard TD pass from Kruger to Kolby Ballard for the final tally with 2:44 left on the game clock.
“We came back and fought in the second half,” Kanipes said. “I’m proud of them. We didn’t give up when we could’ve.”
Kruger’s 101 rushing yards on 19 carries led Santa Fe’s offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.