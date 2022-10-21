DAYTON
Led by a four-touchdown night from senior quarterback Carson Horton, the Dayton Broncos secured the program’s first playoff berth in seven years with a 34-25 win Friday over the Texas City Stings at Bronco Stadium.
The Stings fell behind 14-0 quickly, whittled Dayton’s lead down to 24-19 at the halftime break, but weren’t able to ever fully dig out of the early hole, as a senior-laden Broncos team played mistake-free ball to hang on for the victory.
“Any time you’re playing any team and you gift them 14 points, it’s hard to fight back,” Texas City head football coach Shone Evans said.
A 40-yard TD pass from Horton (12-for-26, 266 yards, four TDs) to C.J. Hubert on the game’s opening drive gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead, and after Texas City lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage on its ensuing possession, Dayton pushed the lead to 14-0 at the 6:28 mark of the first quarter when Horton — lined up at holder — tossed a fake field goal 13-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Stevens.
A long Texas City drive ended in a turnover on downs, but on the Stings’ next possession they put together a meticulous scoring drive capped by a 1-yard direct-snap TD run by Aldrick Stromile on fourth-and-goal. Dayton blocked the extra-point kick to keep the score at 14-6 at the 6:09 mark of the second quarter.
Then, the Broncos needed only three offensive plays to answer back, as a 40-yard TD connection from Horton to Braden White pushed the lead to 21-6.
The Stings, however, struck back with two huge offensive plays inside the first half’s final 3 minutes, with QB Joey Duran (11-for-23, 261 yards, two TDs) hitting Kenyon Parker (five catches, 92 yards, one TD) for a 61-yard TD pass and then finding an open Clyde Bruton (four catches, 150 yards, one TD) for a 71-yard TD pass.
Texas City missed the second of the two point-after kicks, and then Dayton kicker Brayan Montes drilled a 38-yard field goal as time expired to set the score at 24-19 in the Broncos’ favor at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Dayton swelled its lead to 31-19 59 seconds into the fourth quarter when running back Vernon Harrison went unguarded on a passing route out of the backfield and Horton made the easy toss to him for a 51-yard TD pass.
Texas City kept fighting with another huge gain through the air — a 56-yard reception by Bruton — setting up the Stings at the Broncos’ 1-yard line, where Caleb Bell (22 carries, 96 yards, one TD) punched it in. The third missed extra-point kick of the night, though, left the score at 31-25.
Conversely, Dayton got great special team play from Montes, who booted a 41-yard field goal at the 7:01 mark for the game’s final tally, and who also blasted a 66-yard punt to the Stings’ 1-yard line that stymied Texas City’s come-from-behind efforts.
“Our kids played hard, we’ve just to get better at a lot of crucial points,” Evans said.
Up next, Texas City (2-3 in District 9-5A-II) hosts Santa Fe (2-3) at 7 p.m. next Friday in a game with major playoff implications for both sides.
“It’s not over,” Evans said. “We can keep fighting, and if they keep fighting and they come to practice Monday the way that they feel right now, these kids will be OK. They’re a tough group, they stick together. There’s no doubt no quit in this team.”
