The Friendswood Mustangs started the night still alive for the playoffs in District 10-5A-I, needing to win their last three games to control their own destiny.
The Mustangs ended the night led by their defense and a consistent offense, winning the first of those three games over the B.F. Terry Rangers by the final score of 30-6 Friday night at Henry Winston Stadium.
The Mustangs opened the scoring early in the first quarter when running back Jackson Rhodes rushed the ball in from 22 yards out and after an extra point by junior Reagan Rudolph the Mustangs led 7-0.
Running back Marcus Townsend answered back for the Rangers on a 10-yard touchdown run, however, the extra point was blocked by Mustang linebacker Amos Armand and returned roughly 80 yards to the house by defensive back Ben Chapman for a two-point score, putting the Mustangs ahead 9-6.
On the next possession, the Mustangs showed the “Winter-Cat,” formation with running back Walker Winters taking the direct snap and walking into the endzone from 3 yards out, putting the Mustangs up 16-6 with 1:33 left in the first.
Winters added to the score again, this time on a run from 6 yards out to put the Mustangs up 23-6 just before half.
Linebackers Jaxson Russo, Braylan Shelby and lineman Caleb Goins each had a tackle for loss in the first half, and Shelby, a Southern California commit, tallied a sack.
At the start of the fourth quarter, defensive backs Landon Davis and Chapman combined for a blocked punt and a scoop-and-score, respectively, as the Mustangs added the knockout blow to go up 30-6.
The Friendswood defense, led by Russo and Shelby all night, produced two punts, four turnovers on downs, including three of those in a row and two turnovers, including an interception by Davis late in the fourth.
Receiver Aidan Stokes had 101 all-purpose yards.
Rhodes led the team in rushing yards with 68 yards and starting quarterback Mikey Butler managed the game well providing 129 yards passing and a forgivable interception on what he thought was a free play, but the offsides call was missed by the game officials.
The Mustangs, who are now 3-3 in district play (4-4 overall), face a tough task on the road 7 p.m. next week at Angleton.
