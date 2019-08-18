The high school fall sports season continued last week, with local volleyball teams taking some lumps but hoping to be better for the experience, and a local tennis team scoring a signature win.
Here’s a rundown of what went down last week, and what to watch for this week — the last week before the start of high school football season.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Tennis, anyone: The local tennis season got underway with gusto last week, and one program recorded a highly notable victory. The Ball High Tors picked up their first win against Barbers Hill in more than six years, said head coach Kim LeGate, on Thursday in a 10-9 nail-biter.
An intriguing mix of seniors and freshman, LeGate said she was impressed with how quickly her Tors team is gelling at the early stages of the season.
• Honors earned in Dickinson: Although they were missing their starting setter and were still tinkering with lineup combinations, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs volleyball team still managed to finish in third place of the 32-team, two-day Lady Gator Classic tournament.
For their efforts, picking up all-tournament honors for the Lady Mustangs were veteran attackers Makensy Manbeck and Ashlyn Svoboda.
• Feel the Boerne: Also putting together a strong performance and having players earn honors in tournament play were the Clear Falls Knights at the Boerne Tournament. The Knights finished in third place, and Mia Johnson and Blakely Montgomery earned all-tournament honors.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• County versus county: It should be an exciting atmosphere when two Galveston County rivals tangle Tuesday, as the Santa Fe Lady Indians host the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Fresh off a gold bracket appearance in their home tournament, the Lady Gators will be looking to avenge a loss to Santa Fe in the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament in Pearland. The Lady Indians will be looking to continue a strong start to their season, which has included a dominant sweep of a quality Needville program last week and a 6-3 showing in the prestigious Turner Classic.
• Growing pains: Suffering multiple losses last week against highly stern competition last week were Clear Creek and Clear Springs, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the FM 518 powers this week, as the Wildcats host Deer Park and College Station, and the Chargers host Spring Branch Memorial before entering the VolleyPalooza tournament in Austin.
But, it’s all part of the plan for respective head coaches Scott Simonds and Shannon McClellen, as they look for iron to sharpen iron. How much sharper each gets in the short and long terms should be an ongoing thing to keep an eye on.
