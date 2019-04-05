BAYTOWN
After a dominant and record-setting regular season, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer squad had aspirations for a long playoff run, so the Region III-5A quarterfinals were certainly not where they wanted it to end.
But, the Nederland Lady Bulldogs had other ideas.
Facing their stiffest test since before district play started more than two months ago, the Lady Mustangs fell in a penalty kick shootout Friday night after they finished regulation and overtime tied 1-1 with the Lady Bulldogs.
“We’ve had such an amazing season, it was going to be hard no matter when it ended, and it’s really hard that we didn’t go as far as wanted to,” Friendswood head coach Laura Peter said. “We’ve got a great senior class that we’re losing. I’m just proud of the fight that these girls have, because they never quit.”
Nederland senior forward Meg Sheppard and Friendswood senior forward Olivia Rhodes traded PKs to start the shootout, and then Destyn Miguez, Jenna Brekel and Abby Gray all sent excellent-quality shots into the back of the net without an answer from the Lady Mustangs. Gray’s PK goal was the match-clincher for Nederland.
“I feel like we had nerves because those girls who missed their PKs, they don’t miss usually,” Peter said. “I just think it wasn’t our day.”
A perfectly executed set piece got Friendswood on the scoreboard in the 33rd minute. The school’s new single-season goals scored record holder Rhodes sent a corner kick into the penalty box, and sophomore defender Victoria Davis headed the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
A beauty of a shot on a free kick provided the equalizer in the 51st minute for Nederland. Sheppard took the free kick from a yard outside of the penalty area and boomed a shot into the far post to knot the score, 1-1.
“After they scored, it definitely felt like it changed the tempo,” Peter said. “We knew that she could drill a free kick, and we didn’t do our job.”
It was the first time Friendswood had been scored on since a 2-0 loss to Pflugerville on Jan. 12, and only the fifth goal, overall, conceded this season.
The Lady Mustangs withstood a couple of dangerous moments in the first half. In just the third minute, Nederland got a ball into the penalty area off of a free kick, but the Friendswood defense turned away the threat. In the 27th minute, a nice through ball saw Nederland with a one-on-one opportunity against junior goalkeeper Katie Reyes, but Reyes made a tremendous save to keep the Lady Bulldogs off of the scoreboard.
But, overall, Friendswood was strong in the first half, but against a stingy Nederland side, began to fade in the second half and stray from its style of play. And Sheppard’s goal early in the second half definitely didn’t help matters.
“I felt like we didn’t play our smartest game,” Peter said. “We let the atmosphere get in our heads. We’ve got some young players on the team, and hopefully they learn and grow and we’ll be back again.”
Nederland goalkeeper Morgan McBride made a couple nice saves on Friendswood shots in the second half, and a pair of shot attempts from the Lady Mustangs in the second overtime period were just a bit off-target.
The Lady Mustangs finish the season 24-3-1, including a 14-0 run in District 22-5A where they outscored their league competition, 84-0.
