DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators’ quick-strike offense overwhelmed Katy Taylor early, while a bend-but-don’t-break defense stymied the Mustangs en route to a 35-7 win Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
“They’re such a big physical football team, and they do a great job of keeping the football from you, so we wanted to use our tempo and get off to a quick start,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “The kids played really well, we executed well. So, I was very pleased with that quick start.”
On the opening drive of the game, the Gators needed just six plays and 1:54 off the clock to go up, 7-0. It was their longest scoring drive, time-wise, of the game. A play-action pass found pay dirt for Dickinson’s first touchdown, with quarterback Mike Welch (10-for-14, 218 yards, two TDs; six carries, 88 yards, one TD) connecting with Cameron Galliher for a 31-yard strike.
“(Welch) had an excellent summer,” Snelson said. “Playing 7-on-7, our offensive kids did a great job of building a rapport with each other.”
Taylor’s ensuing drive started on its own 3-yard line, and the Mustangs drove all the way to Dickinson’s 36-yard line, but a sack by Canon Boone on third-and-6 stalled the drive — which drained 9:03 off the game clock.
A 48-yard pass hook-up from Welch to Jalen Wydermyer (four receptions, 154 yards, one TD) set up a 10-yard QB keeper for a TD to push Dickinson’s lead to 14-0 to cap a six-play, 80-yard, 1:21 drive 21 seconds into the second quarter.
Thanks to a muffed Gators punt, Taylor got back-to-back possessions, which combined to take 5:19 more off the clock, but nothing came of either possession.
The Gators started their third drive of the game from their own 14-yard line, but were not deterred, as a 72-yard TD pass from Welch to Wydermyer put Dickinson ahead, 21-0, at the 5:31 mark of the second quarter.
Taylor was methodically moving the ball down field in their power running attack once again until D.J. Warnell scooped up a forced fumble and raced 69 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 Gators lead with 2:50 remaining in the first half.
Dickinson held a commanding 28-0 halftime lead despite Taylor handily winning the first-half time of possession battle, 18:54 to 5:06.
In a microcosm of the the entire game, Taylor finally got on the scoreboard on the first drive of the second half on a 10-play, nearly 4-minute drive capped by a 3-yard TD run by Brandon Campbell (11 carries, 60 yards, one TD).
But, then Dickinson needed just 20 seconds to answer right back, with a 64-yard scramble by Welch setting up a 3-yard TD plunge by Jordan Green.
The Gators (4-0) return to the gridiron 6 p.m. next Saturday for their District 24-6A opener against Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
