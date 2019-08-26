District 24-6A team tennis gets under way Tuesday with locals optimistic about their chances to earn a postseason berth and maybe even the big prize.
The Dickinson Gators, in fact, enter district play with one of its best teams in recent memory, riding a three-match win streak and an impressive 4-2 record overall into its league opener at Alvin.
“We are proud of what we have accomplished thus far this season,” said Gators head coach Christopher Reyes, after Saturday’s wins over Dayton (11-8) and Humble Summer Creek (18-1).
Dickinson also beat Galena Park North Shore earlier in the week, 13-6.
“We have been competitive in every match and are starting to believe in ourselves, having been able to finish off matches,” Reyes said.
The girls’ side of the net has been the most productive for the Gators as of late, with John’Na Baldwin and Cecilia Chong leading the way as their top two players.
Both were victorious in singles against Dayton and Summer Creek and also teamed up to win twice in the No. 1 doubles.
Adding to the singles win total versus Summer Creek were the girls’ Haley Craton, Cortney Downey, Harrah Stephens and Citlali Saavedra, and the boys’ Kolby Darr, Samuel Stephens, Reese Ragland, Steven Ly and Mike Nguyen.
“I’m really proud of where we are and where we are going,” Reyes said.
Also keen about his team’s chances is Clear Falls head coach Adam Kent, whose Knights get one last warmup match Tuesday at home against La Porte before playing for keeps Tuesday, Sept. 3, hosting defending champion Clear Lake.
Heading the respective Clear Falls lineups will be a pair of proven seniors, the girls’ Brissa Mendoza and the boys’ Grayson Van Pelt.
The Knights also feature an up-and-coming sophomore in Lucas Hornung.
“I’m excited about the impact Lucas will have and looking forward to the continued progress of our doubles development,” Kent said.
Like Clear Falls, Clear Springs will get in one more practice match Tuesday at Pasadena Dobie, a 3 p.m. start, before visiting Clear Creek for its 24-6A opener Friday.
“I feel good about our team,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said. “We have some youngsters who should have a great impact this year. I am hoping to find the right doubles teams to compete better with everyone.”
Parker is counting on the boys’ Kevin Larios, Zander Cromwell, Rudy Ji and Henry Chen and the girls’ Alli Schwartz, last year’s surprise state singles qualifier as a freshman.
“Alli’s back and playing well,” Parker said.
Expected to best challenge Clear Lake for the No. 1 bragging rights in 24-6A will be last year’s runners-up, the Clear Creek Wildcats, however with cautious optimism entering Friday’s debut with their Springs neighbors.
“As we head into district play, there should be some close contests for us this year,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “We are still tweaking a few things and finding the right combinations in doubles.
“We are not as top heavy as we have been in the past on the girls’ side, so our (No.) 4, 5 and 6 girls will play important rolls to our team’s success.”
Last weekend’s Fort Bend Dualathon, the Wildcats went 1-2, losing to Houston Memorial (19-0) and Stratford (16-3) on opening day while defeating Montgomery (12-7) on Saturday.
“It was a tough Friday slew of matches,” Geise said. “But we came out more focused in our doubles on Saturday, and it showed as we got a 5-2 lead out of the gates.”
Against Montgomery, Clear Creek’s top five boys’ singles – Brice Farine, Ethan Nguyen, David Hoover, Jonricco Abarquez and Ryan Xu – each won, as did Jessica Sammons and Jillian Wohl in the girls’ singles.
