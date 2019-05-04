LEAGUE CITY
From a 1-5 district start to the area round of the Region III-6A baseball playoffs — it’s been an eventful ride for Clear Falls.
And the Knights’ best-of-three series with Strake Jesuit was no different, including a 7-5 clinching win over the Crusaders on Saturday.
“It’s just huge for them,” Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood said. “We had a really outstanding season last year, won the district, had a number of phenomenal players go on to college. We really don’t have a lot of that same talent this year.”
The Knights rallied around senior Kobe Calderone, who made the most of a chance to start in a deciding contest. Calderone’s stat line was completely off the hook — 11 strikeouts, seven walks, yet only one hit in 5.2 innings before was pulled when reached his pitch limit.
Walker Whitney’s second-inning, two-run homer was the lone hit given up by Calderone, who walked the leadoff batter in five straight innings.
“Kobe’s been a really top-notch pitcher for us all year,” Youngblood said. “He was hurt a little early in the year, we kept piecing him in there. We were trying to get more innings earlier, then he got the flu. We’ve just worked a lot in practice getting him ready.
“My other coach was saying, ‘Stay with him, stay with him. He’s given up only one hit.’ He really battles his tail off.”
Like much of the Region III-6A bi-district series, Clear Falls found clutch at-bats up and down its lineup.
After Strake opened the first with a run, Brooks Montgomery tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. In the third, Gavin Esquivel lifted a wind-aided fly ball which crawled over the left field fence for a two-run homer and a 3-1 lead.
Strake tied the game at 3-all with Whitney’s homer in the third, but Clear Falls took advantage of a throwing error to set up Tanner Blackwell’s RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 4-3 edge.
In the fifth, the Knights scratched out three more runs and a 7-3 lead via run-scoring fly balls by Jake Trapani and Cooper Timmons, which were sandwiched around an RBI single by Montgomery.
The Crusaders made it interesting in the sixth as Andy Leon stroked his second homer in two nights to make it 7-5.
Clear Falls reliever Tyler Malone entered in the seventh and struck out Whitney and Brennan Keimig — Strake’s 3-4 hitters — to secure the victory and a slot opposite No.3-rated Kingwood in this week’s area round.
“For them to get back to the second round is a validation for them,” Youngblood said. “They’ve come together as a team and get it done that way. We've said all year, gritty over pretty.”
