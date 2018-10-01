GALVESTON
The individuals who make up the Ball High Tors’ starting front five on the offensive line have different personalities, abilities, styles and nicknames, but one thing everyone in the group known as “The Pack” share is a team-first mentality.
“We’re like a pack of wolves — they’re not strong by themselves, but together, they like to hunt,” junior left tackle Carson “Bear” Hebert said.
“We’ve got leaders who lead by action, we’ve got leaders who lead by talking to each other, and we just come together as one,” senior right guard Jalen “Big Poppa” Guillory, a three-year varsity player, added.
Rounding out the starting offensive line for the Tors are sophomore right tackle Terry “Headhunter” Webb, junior center Rodell “Big Ro” Jones and junior left guard Erick “Big E” Rodriguez.
This year’s Ball High O-line doesn’t have the imposing size of previous recent units, but they bring more quickness, athleticism and versatility to their roles in the offense.
“We’re like a lion — it’s not the biggest animal in the jungle, but when other animals see it, they get scared,” Jones said.
Three of the Tors’ O-linemen are new to the unit, with this season being the first on varsity for Hebert and Jones, and Webb only playing on the defensive line last season — where he still lines up as an edge rusher this season.
“It wasn’t a big adjustment for me, because I had already played D-line, so I knew how to use my hands and everything,” Webb said about moving to the O-line.
For a group with only two games starting alongside another heading into last week’s game against Richmond Foster, Ball High’s O-line looked poised beyond their years, as they consistently gave quarterback Martavian Jackson plenty of time to go through his reads, opened up big running lanes for running back Clarence Dalton and largely neutralized the Falcons’ star nose guard Chidozie Nwankwo with effective double teams.
“They played pretty well against a really tough defensive group out there, and they showed some great things,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said. “They’ve got a kid that plays like Ed Oliver on that side of the ball. Overall, they did a great job of managing the game and really doing some great things up front.
“We’re not as big up front as we’ve been in the past, but those guys work together to sustain the types of drives that we’ve had,” Anders added. “The effort put into it to protect the quarterback and open up holes for the running back was great.”
Up next for Ball High will be a game against in-county foe Friendswood. It’s a matchup that, in the past, has not gone well for the Tors. The Mustangs lead the short all-time series 4-0, winning by an average score of about 52-16 in the four games from 2010 to 2013.
But, Ball High and its strong O-line are looking to show that the program has come a long way since the teams’ last meeting.
“It’s going to be Friendswood’s first time playing against us in a while, and we’re kind of known for losing to them, so we want to prove that wrong,” Rodriguez said.
Kickoff for the Ball High-Friendswood game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
