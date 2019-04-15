It was an eventful Friday night for a pair of local District 22-5A softball teams, and other Galveston County high school squads will be looking to lock into playoff position.
Here’s a look at what’s going on.
DISTRICT 22-5A PLAYOFF GLANCE
The Texas City Lady Stings (7-6 in district) clinched a playoff spot in thrilling fashion Friday, with Tavery Ortiz’s walk-off two-run home run giving them a 5-3 upset win over Crosby (10-3). The Lady Stings will enter the playoffs as the district’s fourth-place team where they will have a first-round date with No. 2 state-ranked Barbers Hill.
Texas City’s win Friday also benefitted county rival Santa Fe (10-3), as the Lady Indians pulled into a tie with Crosby for the district’s runner-up playoff spot with their 15-0 run-rule win over Goose Creek Memorial. Now, all Santa Fe needs to take sole possession of second place in the 22-5A standings is to defeat the Lady Stings on Tuesday and have district champs Friendswood (13-0) knock off Crosby.
Those games represent the regular season finales for each team. Should Santa Fe take the runner-up spot, a first-round playoff matchup with Port Neches-Groves is likely, while Friendswood will probably be facing Dayton.
DISTRICT 24-6A PLAYOFF GLANCE
The Clear Springs Chargers (5-5 in district) can formally clinch a playoff spot with a win Tuesday over Clear Lake (0-10), locking in 24-6A’s four playoff teams. But, there might still be some movement in the district standings in the final week of the season.
Also on Tuesday, Clear Falls (9-2) and Clear Creek (7-3) meet in a game that could determine the district’s runner-up. A win in their regular season finale would clinch that position for the Knights, while the Wildcats will hope to sweep through their final week to force a tiebreaker situation for the runner-up playoff seed.
A loss for the Wildcats opens up the possibility of Clear Springs moving up from its current fourth-place spot, as the Chargers will be taking on Clear Creek in their season finale with — in that scenario — a chance to pull into a tie for third place and create another tiebreaker scenario.
In all likelihood, 24-6A’s fourth place finisher will be matched up with Pearland in the first round of the playoffs, with the runner-up probably getting Richmond George Ranch and the No. 3 seed getting Pearland Dawson.
Alvin already clinched 24-6A’s district title with its win over Clear Springs on Friday, and they are looking at a potential first-round matchup against Brazoswood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.