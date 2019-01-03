With only some tournaments and a few matchups peppered in during the holiday break, it’s time to get back into to the games that matter, as district action resumes for most Galveston County teams Friday. So, let’s skip ahead and take a look at some of Friday’s key matchups.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Bellaire Episcopal at La Marque: The La Marque Cougars have embarked on a rugged non-district schedule in order to strengthen themselves for district play and beyond, and that continues with another measuring stick game at home against Episcopal.
Episcopal already holds wins over Class 4A perennial power Houston Yates and state-ranked Class 5A team Barbers Hill. La Marque will look to super sixth man Jordan Ivy-Curry, swingman Edward Robinson and guard David Owens.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
• Clear Lake at Clear Falls girls: The Clear Falls Knights (4-0 in District 24-6A) will have a chance to set the mark for the program’s best start to district play and also further tighten their grip on first place in the standings when they host a cagey Clear Lake Falcons team (2-1).
Expect a grind-it-out type of game when these two defensive-minded teams lock horns, as Clear Falls is giving up only about 37 points a game in league play, while Clear Lake is surrendering even less at just more than 33 points a game in 24-6A.
The Knights have been getting a balanced effort on offense, with Alexis Clayborn and Lauryn Small being the team’s leading scorers, averaging roughly 7 points per game. The Falcons’ offense has been largely fueled by post Tara Kessner.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for noon Friday at Clear Falls.
• Goose Creek Memorial at Texas City girls: An improving Texas City Lady Stings (2-2 in District 22-5A) can earn a signature win and deliver a major boost to their playoff hopes when they host the Goose Creek Memorial Lady Patriots (2-2).
The Lady Stings will look to ride the momentum of a blowout win over Baytown Lee in which standout post Tahjea Smith poured in a ridiculous 42 points and 16 rebounds, while the Lady Patriots — led by Bre’lyn Adams and Jordan Walker — have rebounded from an 0-2 start to district with a rout of Lee and a close win over Crosby.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Texas City.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE FRIDAY
• Boys
Crosby at Ball High, 2 p.m.
Clear Brook at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Clear Falls at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Brazosport, 4 p.m.
Galena Park at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Baytown Lee, 1:30 p.m.
Bellaire Episcopal at La Marque, 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at Tidehaven, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls
Ball High at Crosby, 4 p.m.
Alvin at Clear Springs, 2 p.m.
Dickinson at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Galena Park, 4 p.m.
Baytown Lee at Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
La Marque at Pasadena Memorial, 1 p.m.
Hitchcock at Tidehaven, 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.