Barbers Hill was able to capitalize on five Texas City fielding errors and used several two-out rallies to sweep the Region III-5A bi-district softball series with a 10-0 win in a six-inning run-rule shortened contest Thursday at Barbers Hill High School.
After the first two Lady Eagles reached base on a walk (Matee Simon) and a single (Stephanie Niemann), Rebecca Miller tattooed a two-out, three-run home run to left in the bottom of the first.
Texas City aided Barbers Hill to have a two-out rally in the second when Amber Thibodeaux singled to right and was able to score on two errors.
Hayley Freudenberg used her legs to score the Lady Eagles' fifth run in the third when she led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error with two outs, and then scored on an RBI single to right by Samantha Landry.
Another two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth happened for Barbers Hill when Sydney Hoyt smacked a run-scoring double driving in Niemann (single and stole second).
Barbers Hill added three more runs to the scoreboard in the fifth that began with a leadoff double by Kaitlyn Dutton that was followed by a three-base fielding error on a Landry pop fly into right, allowing Dutton to score. Later in the inning, Simon hustled out an RBI infield single.
In the bottom of the sixth, an error, a single, and a walk started the inning before Estela Garza grounded into a walkoff fielder’s choice double play.
Barbers Hill pitching limited Texas City to only two baserunners when Alissa Ruiz worked a seven pitch one-out walk in the second, and the Lady Stings could not capitalize when Deborah Jaeger singled to right to start the fourth and advanced to third base with one out.
Jessica Mullins (five innings, one hit, one walk, 12 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle, and Sophia Simpson struck out all three batters she faced in the sixth inning.
Niemann swung a hot bat for the Lady Eagles going 4-for-4 and scoring two runs. Dutton was 2-for-2 off the bench.
