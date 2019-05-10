MONT BELVIEU
Ronnie Wulf would have liked to wrap up a few runs to use Saturday. All he’s concerned with, though, is reminding his Santa Fe baseball team that there’s more baseball to play.
The Indians started fast and put up big crooked numbers in three innings en route to a dominating 15-0 victory over Manvel in a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Barbers Hill High School on Friday night.
As Santa Fe quickly piled up runs, Wulf was already forming his message.
“I thought about it the whole time … the first thing I tell them is those 15 runs don’t count tomorrow,’’ Wulf said. “We’ve got to start back over 0-0, and we’ve got to be just as focused as we were right here.
“I mean they’re going to have a pretty good guy on the bump tomorrow. He didn’t throw his No.1 guy today."
The two squads will continue their best-of-three series Saturday at Barbers Hill. Game 2's first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Pitching ace Rome Shubert took a lead role while his teammates wasted no time and followed right in step.
Shubert allowed a third-inning single and struck out seven in five innings. He also drove in three early runs — four in all — for the Indians, who put up three in the first, six in the third and six more in the fourth.
The Indians, season champions of District 22-5A, got to Mavericks’ starter Parker Carruth from the get-go as Albert Garza and Peewee McDonald drew back-to-back walks to open the first. One out later, Shubert lined a single up the middle to produce two quick runs.
Bryce Montemayor quickly made it 3-0 with a sacrifice bunt to score courtesy runner Ashton Lozano.
In the third, Santa Fe parlayed three Manvel errors and two wild pitches to fuel a six-run burst. Shubert drove a run-scoring fly ball while the Indians also benefitted from a hit batter and four walks as 12 hitters went to the plate.
To put the game away, Santa Fe strung together hits by Montemayor, Cameron Bennett, Landon Thompson, Dalton Stevens, Garza and McDonald in the six-run fourth.
