Santa Fe’s Makenna Mitchell, right, is consoled by teammates after the final out of the second game of a regional final series game against Lake Creek at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lake Creek’s Kalee Rochinski, right, is embraced by teammate Maddie McKee after scoring during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Santa Fe at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Santa Fe head softball coach Christina Jaques speaks to her team between innings of the second game of a regional final series game against Lake Creek at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lake Creek’s Carmen Uribe reacts after scoring during the seventh inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Santa Fe at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lake Creek’s Madelyn Lopez makes a throw to first for an out during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Santa Fe at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lake Creek’s Maddie McKee reacts after making the final out on Santa Fe’s Makenna Mitchell to end the second game of a regional final series game at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lake Creek’s Caelee Clark makes a grab for an out during the first inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Santa Fe at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters goes low to field a bunt during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Lake Creek at C.E. King High School in Houston on Thursday.
Santa Fe fought hard to try to extend its postseason run, but Lake Creek ultimately prevailed for a 7-2 win Thursday night at C.E. King High School to sweep the teams’ best-of-three Region III-5A softball championship series.
