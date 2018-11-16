PEARLAND
The Dickinson Gators started strong and pulled away late against the previously unbeaten Pearland Oilers in Friday’s 49-21 Region III-6A-I bi-district playoff game at The Rig.
Although the Gators cruised to a win over Alvin last week and had a bye week the week before, they came out of the gates looking sharp in this one.
“We’ve been here before, and we respect Pearland, they’re a good, quality opponent” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “It’s tough coming over here and beating them in their house, and I just thought the kids and the coaching staff did a great job of getting ready, and we played just as hard and as fast as possible.”
Quarterback Mike Welch was responsible for six of Dickinson’s seven touchdowns, three of which were thrown to receiver Darryl Harris, who had a fantastic night both in the passing game and as the Gators’ punter, often putting the Oilers in bad field position.
“They were playing like 10 yards off, so we took advantage of that and we always go with the short routes when they play that far off,” Harris said.
On defense, Dickinson challenged Pearland with tight man-to-man coverage and constant blitzing and pressure.
“Not a whole lot of people have really come after them and played tight coverage, so we just said, ‘What the heck, we’re going to give it a go,’” Snelson said. “I was really, really proud of our kids on defense.”
After a Victor Idusuyi sack helped halt Pearland’s opening drive of the game, Dickinson capitalized on a short punt with a nine-play, 47-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard QB keeper rushing TD by Welch (14-for-21, 278 yards passing; 17 carries for the early 7-0 lead.
Dickinson added to its lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter on a 47-yard TD pass connection from Welch to Harris (seven receptions, 184 yards).
The Oilers were able to cut their deficit in half, 14-7, midway through the second quarter thanks to a pair of long runs — with a 34-yard QB keeper by J.D. Head setting up a 31-yard sprint to the end zone by Jaelin Benefield.
But, the Gators answered immediately, as linebacker Landon Roque ripped off a 44-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later, Jalen Wydermyer made a great grab for a TD on a 19-yard strike from Welch. Dickinson would take that 21-7 lead into the halftime break.
Dickinson got another long passing score from Welch to Harris, this one a 55-yard connection, at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter, but a blocked extra-point kick left the score at 27-7.
Pearland cut the lead to 27-14 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter on a 25-yard TD pass from Head to Austin Landry, but Dickinson dominated the fourth quarter with 22 unanswered points.
Jordan Green capped a meticulous scoring drive with an 8-yard TD run at the 8:36 mark of the fourth quarter, and Welch made up for the missed extra-point kick with a two-point conversion run.
In desperation mode, Pearland tried to convert a fourth down deep in its own territory, but Dickinson’s defense came away with the stop. After a Pearland penalty set up the Gators at the Oilers’ 6-yard line, Welch eventually punched in a TD from 1 yard out at the 4:16 mark of the final frame.
Colby Mouton blocked an Oilers’ punt to give Dickinson the ball at Pearland’s 12-yard line, and Welch and Harris connected from there for their third TD hookup of the game and a commanding 49-14 lead.
“They were a good team, but we just dominated tonight,” Harris said.
Pearland scored with 37 seconds left in the game for the final tally.
Up next, the Gators will go toe-to-toe with state powerhouse North Shore in the area round at 1 p.m. Friday at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
