LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights got physical, holding off the Alvin Lady Jackets with defensive clamps in the third quarter, to pick up a big District 24-6A win, 46-37, Friday night at Clear Falls High School.
One of the biggest obstacles standing in the Knights’ way was Alvin’s all-district star Andreea Mancha, who finished the game with 25 points.
With some highlight-reel plays, step-back 3-point jumpers and euro steps through traffic, Mancha dazzled, but the Knights attacked the paint and boards, and put their stamp on the game.
Clear Falls, led by junior Lauryn Small with 16 points, turned a narrow 22-21 halftime lead into an eight point, 34-26, advantage heading into the fourth quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Jackets took the lead, 23-22, when Emma Robles ran the baseline for a reverse layup.
Small and senior Piper Stephenson each sank a pair of free throws to regain the lead, 26-23, with 5:22 to go in the third.
Sophomore Alexis Clayborne ignited the defense with a steal, and her teammate, junior Niah Richard, cleaned up a missed layup with an offensive rebound and put-back to increase the lead to five, 28-23.
Small used her strength to her advantage as she fought off several Lady Jackets, and contact, to finish underneath the basket for two more.
Mancha answered back with a towering 3-pointer to cut the Knights’ lead to 30-26.
Richard found junior Morgan McGaugh with a quick pass for an easy layup, and Small later grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give the Knights their largest lead of the game at 34-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Mancha led the fourth quarter off with another 3-pointer, but Richard answered right back with a 3-point dagger of her own to keep the lead at eight, 37-29.
McGaugh would make back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Knights a commanding 40-29 lead with 3:40 to go.
Clayborne and Richard had nine points each, McGaugh finished with eight points and Stephenson had four points.
The Knights (8-2 in district) look to keep their winning ways alive in a road game with Clear Lake (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
