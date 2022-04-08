The Friendswood Lady Mustangs celebrate Olivia Schmidts goal in the second half of the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Hendrickson Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
Friendswood’s Brooke Spinks battles Hendrickson’s Mariza Casarez for the ball in the first half of the regional semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt passes the ball back to the middle of the field in the second half against the Hendrickson Lady Hawks in the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Friendswood’s Lauren Littleton turns the ball back up the field in the second half against the Hendrickson Lady Hawks in the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs won 3-2.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs celebrate a goal in the first half of the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Hendrickson Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs celebrate Olivia Schmidts goal in the second half of the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Hendrickson Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
Friendswood’s Brooke Spinks battles Hendrickson’s Mariza Casarez for the ball in the first half of the regional semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt passes the ball back to the middle of the field in the second half against the Hendrickson Lady Hawks in the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Friendswood’s Lauren Littleton turns the ball back up the field in the second half against the Hendrickson Lady Hawks in the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs won 3-2.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs celebrate a goal in the first half of the Region 3-5A semifinals at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday, April 8, 2022. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Hendrickson Lady Hawks 3-2 to advance to the regional final Saturday.
Friendswood’s defense surrendered its first goal in more than three months, but got enough from its attack for the Lady Mustangs to move one more win away from state in a 3-2 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Friday afternoon’s Region III-5A semifinal soccer match at Turner Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.