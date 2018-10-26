ANGLETON
The Texas City Stings were ransacked by the Angleton Wildcats on Friday night, dropping their fifth straight District 10-5A-I game by a final score of 56-10 at Wildcat Stadium.
The Stings have now been outscored 203-54 over their first five district games.
Texas City junior Joseph McCarty Davis forced and recovered a Wildcat fumble early in the first quarter on the game’s opening drive, but from then on it was all Wildcats as they scored 42 first-half points in what was a wishbone formation clinic by the Wildcats.
The first Stings possession resulted in a turnover on downs after a sack at the 50-yard line on a fourth down conversion attempt.
The Wildcats took over at midfield and scored in three plays when quarterback Seth Cosme found Joshual Ellis for a 38-yard touchdown.
Texas City had issues recovering the ensuing kickoff, and the Wildcats easily recovered the football at the Texas City 12-yard line.
Two plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone again on a 6-yard reverse-toss play by wide receiver Jason Williams.
Later in the quarter, Williams took a Texas City punt down to the Stings' 23 yard line and put the ball in the end zone three plays later when Cosme found running back Kendel Archie, and the Wildcats led 21-0 with 1:18 left in the first.
Texas City kicker Alex Paz sank a 33-yard field goal opportunity to finally get Texas City on the board, 21-3.
Angleton got back at it, this time on a long 10-play drive, capped off when Cosme found receiver Charles Walton Jr. from 10 yards out.
After another Texas City punt, Cosme struck again, this time hooking up with Ellis again, from 65 yards out.
Angleton was the recipient of another short field after a Texas City turnover and Cosme was at it again, this time finding running back Cord Addison from 4 yards out for a big lead going into halftime, 42-3.
The Wildcats attempted a field goal shortly before time expired, but it was blocked by a great effort by Texas City senior linebacker Mykahl Brow.
Trailing 56-3 late in the fourth quarter, the Stings finally found the end zone, after the defense forced the Wildcats into a sack-fumble.
Junior quarterback Phillip McDaniel started to his right, but changed directions and ran left beating the Angleton’s defenders to the corner to cut the lead to 56-10.
The Stings were held to 179 total yards on the night with senior Jo’Vel McDaniel breaking the century mark with 143 rushing yards on 20 carries.
The Stings 1-7 (0-5 district) look to eke out a win on the road 7 p.m. next Friday against Richmond Foster.
