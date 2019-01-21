This past Friday saw some marquee matchups on the Galveston County high school basketball scene, and with much in the standings still to be decided, Tuesday offers a couple of key games.
Here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S OBSERVATIONS
• View from the top: There were three games Friday evening that impacted the landscape at the top of various districts.
Texas City’s boys put themselves in the driver’s seat for the District 22-5A title, pulling even atop the standings with Ball High after defeating the Tors. Dickinson’s boys established themselves as the team to beat in 24-6A, handing Clear Creek its first district loss and wrapping up the first half of league play at 6-0. The Friendswood Lady Mustangs were the latest victim of a red-hot Goose Creek Memorial team, but at 8-1 in 22-5A still control their own destiny for a district championship.
TUESDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Friendswood at Texas City boys: Both teams are on the inside track for a playoff berth out of District 22-5A, and will both be looking for a win to further solidify their paths to the postseason.
Tied for first place at 6-1 in district, a win for the Stings will serve to keep district title hopes alive, as well as furthering the gap between them and the third-place Mustangs (5-2 in district). For Friendswood, a win not only avenges a 62-52 loss to Texas City in the first half of district play, but also gives the Mustangs hope for a crack at the 22-5A crown.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Texas City High School.
• Clear Brook at Clear Springs boys: The Chargers struggled to a 2-4 district record in the first half of district play to find themselves on the outside looking in among 24-6A’s playoff contenders, but a win over the Wolverines (3-3 in district) puts them squarely back in the postseason mix.
Of course, a loss would deal a fairly devastating blow to Clear Springs’ season, and makes the path to the playoffs that much more difficult. Clear Brook won the first matchup between the two, 63-58.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE TUESDAY
• Boys:
Ball High at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Alvin at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Bay City, 7:30 p.m.
Boling at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
O’Connell at Alvin Living Stones, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls:
Santa Fe at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Clear Falls at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Bay City at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
Boling at Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 6 p.m.
O’Connell at Alvin Living Stones, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 6-1
Clear Lake — 6-2
Clear Falls — 6-2
Clear Creek — 5-3
Alvin — 3-4
Dickinson — 1-7
Clear Brook — 0-8
Friday’s results:
Clear Creek 51, Dickinson 23
Clear Falls 57, Clear Brook 37
Clear Lake 48, Alvin 34
(Open) Clear Springs
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 8-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 7-2
Ball High — 7-2
Crosby — 6-3
Santa Fe — 4-5
Texas City — 3-6
Baytown Lee — 1-8
Galena Park — 0-9
Friday’s results:
Ball High 36, Texas City 26
GCM 56, Friendswood 46
Santa Fe 71, Galena Park 49
Crosby 60, Lee 43
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 6-0
Clear Creek — 5-1
Clear Lake — 4-2
Clear Brook — 3-3
Clear Springs — 2-4
Clear Falls — 1-5
Alvin — 0-6
Friday’s results:
Dickinson 72, Clear Creek 53
Clear Brook 48, Clear Falls 44
Clear Lake 87, Alvin 61
(Open) Clear Springs
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 6-1
Ball High — 6-1
Friendswood — 5-2
Crosby — 4-3
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-4
Baytown Lee — 3-4
Galena Park — 1-6
Santa Fe — 0-7
Friday’s results:
Texas City 58, Ball High 43
Friendswood 51, GCM 48
Galena Park 53, Santa Fe 51
Lee 74, Crosby 64
