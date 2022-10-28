LEAGUE CITY
It was stunning.
Stunning for Clear Creek, stunning for Dickinson and absolutely stunning for Houston-area high school football.
The Wildcats, winners of one game overall and winless in District 24-6A, pulled off one of the bigger upsets in recent Galveston County history with a relentless 17-14 victory over the Gators on Friday night.
As his players celebrated in the rainy mist which blanketed Veterans Memorial Stdium, Dwayne Lane, Clear Creek’s head coach, stood in the background soaking it all in.
Lane, a man of many words, was nearly speechless.
“It’s indicative of our season. I said this several weeks ago and I’ve kept saying it, our season has been about one more play,” Lane said. “And everybody has been making one more play than us.
“But tonight, here in the end, we had to make one more play and we made the play tonight.”
The triumph was Clear Creek’s first over Dickinson since a 31-27 decision in 2015.
And after falling behind 7-0 late in the first period, the Wildcats controlled the game’s pace and momentum.
A 31-yard touchdown pass from Brett Bacon to Jeremiah Scoby gave the Gators the early lead, but the 'Cats turned three huge plays into a 17-point burst in just over six minutes.
A 62-yard punt by Garrett Carleton pinned Dickinson at its 9 which led to a punt and a short punt return which set the table for a 1-yard dive by Clear Creek QB Bryson Drake.
Dickinson then mishandled the ensuing onside kick, leading to a 12-play scoring march capped by a 43-yard field goal by Carleton with 1:20 left in the half.
On the Gators’ next snap, Clear Creek’s defense stripped Bacon of the ball and Landen Gunter pulled it out of the air for a 17-yard return TD and a 17-7 halftime edge.
John Snelson, Dickinson’s head coach, also had trouble finding words after the loss, which dropped his club to 3-2 in district play.
“Right now, I don’t even know what to think,” he said. “Turnovers and penalties is what really hurt us. We only had 13 offensive plays in the first half and Creek did a good job of keeping the ball away from us.”
The Gators had the ball in Wildcat territory four times in the second half, but three series ended on downs and another was thwarted by a Cah’lil Ward interception for Clear Creek.
Other than Marquis Johnson’s 78-yard TD on a reverse, Dickinson managed just 30 rushing yards, while Clear Creek totaled 151 with Drake picking up 92 on 25 tries.
In Friday’s regular-season finales, Clear Creek meets Clear Falls at Challenger Stadium while Dickinson plays Clear Brook at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“The kids kept believing. We swing sledge hammers on tires and it has nothing to do with football,” Lane said. “We were out here with our sledge hammer and said to keep swinging.”
