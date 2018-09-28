GALVESTON
The O’Connell Prep Buccaneers offensive explosion in the first half carried them to a 34-8 victory over the Cristo Rey Jesuit Lions at Courville Stadium on Friday.
This Buccaneers’ team is one of the most resilient football teams in Galveston County. In their last game against Bay Area Christian, their game was called because the Buccaneers did not have enough players because of injuries. They came out in this game after pulling players from the hallway to suit up and play football. They didn’t just play this game but won convincingly.
“We got them kids out of the hallway, literally out of the hallway,” said Buccaneers’ head coach Tim Cotton. “Once we get everyone back, we will at least have the luxury of having 21 ball players.”
The Buccaneers rolled out with 15 players from opening kickoff.
The Buccaneers came out in the first half with a full steam-ahead mentality. Their offense and their defense were clicking on all cylinders. Their defense forced four fumbles, while their offense could do no wrong in the running or passing game.
“The defense is starting to shape up,” said Cotton. “We are starting to play as a unit and put hats on the ball. We’ve been working on stripping and they are getting real good at it, because if you hesitate that ball is ours.”
The Buccaneers scored on their first two drives of the game on a touchdown pass from Tanner Adkins to Sam Wisner from 15 yards out. The second score came on an Adkins to Chris Horton pass from 10 yards out, which became a regular by the Buccaneers’ offense. Horton had three touchdowns in the first half, one receiving and two rushing.
“He’s hard to tackle, and he’s our best tackler,” said Cotton on Horton. “He’s taken his success in stride and that how you know he’s taken what we are preaching to him. I’m just happy that I have him.’
The Buccaneers had a commanding 34-0 lead at the end of the first half.
The second half for the Buccaneers didn’t start out on the best note when Adkins was intercepted by the Lions Jeffrey Ozor. The Lions would capitalize on the turnover with a 69-yard touchdown from Edgar Machuca to Kameron Smith for the Lions first points of the game.
The Buccaneers face Brazos Christian on the road in their next game on Oct. 12.
