Madysen Blake threw a two-hit shutout to guide Santa Fe past Port Neches-Groves, 2-0, in Friday's Region III-5A bi-district game at the Ballparks at Crosby.
Santa Fe advances to play Alvin Shadow Creek in next week's area round.
Blake was masterful through the first six innings, allowing just four base runners on two walks and two errors.
Down 2-0 going into the top of the seventh, PN-G was not going to go down without a fight.
Two hits and a walk allowed PNG to load the bases with two out.
Blake took care of the final out on a ground ball back to the circle.
Crucial support from her teammates allowed the Santa Fe junior to escape PN-G's only offensive threat of the night.
"I think it was the intensity and the overall feeling," Santa Fe coach Beth Baros said. "It's a really good feeling as a player and a pitcher, especially, to be put in that position. To hear her teammates come in and step up by talking to her in the seventh was phenomenal. I walked out there (in the seventh) and I got goosebumps. I said, 'we got this.'"
Blake had PN-G guessing throughout the contest. She induced nine ground ball outs and five infield pop flies.
Santa Fe committed two errors, but neither came back to hurt them.
The first runner was caught attempting to steal second by catcher Rylie Bouvier, while the second was eliminated in a double play turned by Santa Fe to end the fifth.
"(Blake) was very flexible tonight, hitting all her spots," Baros said. "She was dominant out there. It was momentum that helped us come back in the dugout and do what we needed to do offensively."
Santa Fe put runners on base in five of its seven at bats, creating constant pressure on the base paths.
Bouvier put the first run on the board when she led off with a triple up the right field, her second hit of the game. She then scored on a wild pitch.
Santa Fe used an error and a late fielder's choice throw to second to put its first batters on base in the sixth.
Maggie Childs added a one-out single to join teammates Ryleigh Mata and Juliana Garcia on the bases.
Reese Reyna plated Garcia with a sacrifice fly.
"They were very disciplined at the plate," Baros said. "It may not have been that they were swinging big or anything like that. We talked a lot this week about just putting the ball in play and that's what they did. They put the ball in play and did their jobs."
Santa Fe also took advantage of opportunity when it presented itself.
Instead of using multi-hit rallies to score runs, it was a wild pitch and a sacrifice that provided the deciding runs.
"That was a big thing for us," Baros said. "We didn't come around collectively offensively and defensively. We struggled, district-wise, but not tonight. They were clicking all around."
