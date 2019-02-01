LEAGUE CITY
Tradition, expectation, whatever folks want to call it, the Clear Springs Chargers are back on top again.
Clear Springs on Friday night overcame a stern test from the Clear Lake Falcons to earn a 58-46 win and clinch the program’s ninth consecutive district championship.
“I’m so proud of them, they’ve worked so hard,” Clear Springs head coach Pam Crawford said. “It took us a while to gel, get our chemistry together, and now we have. I’m very excited about that, and I’m proud of them.”
As the Chargers have done in so many of their wins during this now nearly decade-long run of district dominance, the team put together a big third quarter to turn the tide of momentum their way.
“I think they realized that Clear Lake was nothing to toy with, that they’re a good team and we had to respect them,” Crawford said.
Boosted by a barrage of 3-pointers, Clear Lake led by as much as 26-17 at the 1:49 mark of the second quarter, but Clear Springs ended the half on a 6-0 run thanks to a two free throws knocked down by D’Nae Johnson and a pair of baskets from McKenna Worrell.
After going 0-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first half, the Chargers came out scorching the nets from deep to start the second half. Worrell knocked down two corner 3-pointers from opposite sides of the court, but Clear Lake’s Savannah Lyde answered the first with a 3-pointer of her own, and Tara Kessner scored on a drive to the basket to keep the Falcons in front, 31-29.
Kylie Minter swished a 3-pointer to start an 11-2 run — which also included a pair of nice give-and-go plays started by Erin Rogers, with Minter on the receiving end on both for lay-ins — for Clear Springs, but Clear Lake answered with a run of its own.
The Falcons scored eight unanswered points to retake the lead at 41-40, but the Chargers’ Blaise Blair found Vianey Galvan open under the basket for a layup and Rogers put back an offensive rebound to give Clear Springs a 44-41 lead heading into the final period.
Crawford called a timeout after Clear Lake’s Reese Schumann was left wide open to score a lay-in to start the fourth quarter, and the Chargers responded with a 7-0 run that helped put the game away.
Jermia Green injected some life into the key run by grabbing a defensive rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup, and D’Nae Johnson got a steal and dished the ball to Niyah Johnson for a fast-break layup to cap the run.
Clear Lake was held to just five points in the fourth quarter and would only get as close as 52-46 after the Chargers’ run. Six unanswered points in the paint from Blair finished things off for Clear Springs.
Following a closely contested first quarter that ended with Clear Lake ahead, 10-7, Clear Springs bounced back to take a 13-12 lead at the 5:31 mark of the second quarter.
But, the Falcons got two 3-pointers from Casey Batton and another from Schumann during a 9-0 run that staggered the defending district champion Chargers. A 3-pointer from Deanna Wu gave Clear Lake the aforementioned 26-17 lead.
“Lake is good and I give (head coach) Kirby (Killingsworth) all the respect in the world,” Crawford said.
Worrell led a balanced scoring effort for the Chargers with 12 points to go along with four rebounds. Galvan and Niyah Johnson each had 10 points, while Green had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds. Blair had seven points and five rebounds, and Minter had seven points and four rebounds.
Clear Lake was led by Kessner with 11 points and nine rebounds, Schumann with nine points and five rebounds, Lyde with nine points, and Batton with nine points.
The Chargers (10-1 in District 24-6A) close out the regular season 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek (5-6).
