Clear Creek’s Payton Hurst and her teammates walk from the field after the final whistle during a 1-0 loss to West Brook High School in an area round playoff game in Baytown on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Ellie Muro fields a pass against West Brook’s Annette Soto during the first half of an area round playoff game in Baytown on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
West Brook’s Abigail Hickman takes a shot during the first half of an area round playoff game against Clear Creek in Baytown on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Payton Hurst prepares to pass against West Brook’s Valeria Alfaro during the first half of an area round playoff game in Baytown on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Reaghan Thompson hits a header during the first half of an area round playoff game against West Brook in Baytown on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Any hope of a traditional soccer match was blown away Tuesday night by a strong wind howling in from the south, as Beaumont West Brook was able to eke out a 1-0 victory over the Clear Creek Wildcats in the teams’ Region III-6A area playoff contest at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
