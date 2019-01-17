The teams involved all took care of business Tuesday, refusing to fall into a trap game, to set up a pair of highly anticipated bouts for first place in the district standings. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Ball High at Texas City boys: Adding to what already is a spirited rivalry game is the fact that first place in the District 22-5A standings will be on the line when the Tors (6-0 in district) take on the Stings (5-1).
Featuring a balanced, deep attack, Ball High is off to its best start in district play since the 2010-11 season. Texas City’s strength is also its balance and depth, and has won impressively in its five 22-5A victories.
Tip-off for the game, which closes out the first half of district play for both teams, is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday at Texas City High School.
• Clear Creek at Dickinson boys: Someone’s “0” in District 24-6A play will have to go as the Gators (5-0 in district) and the Wildcats (5-0) both look to close out the first half of district play with an unblemished record and all alone in first place in the standings.
Clear Creek’s strength has been its defense, depth and balance, but the Wildcats will have their hands full trying to contain Dickinson standout Tramon Mark, who on Tuesday put up 30 points in the second half to rally the Gators by Clear Lake.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson High School.
• Goose Creek Memorial at Friendswood girls: The Lady Mustangs (8-0 in District 22-5A) will definitely be facing one their toughest tests of the season when they host a red-hot Lady Patriots (6-2) side.
Friendswood is currently in the driver’s seat for the 22-5A title, but ever since the Lady Mustangs’ win over GCM, the Lady Patriots have won their last four games by more than 46 points per game — including an impressive 55-36 win over Ball High (6-2) on Tuesday.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE FRIDAY
• Boys:
Clear Falls at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.
Galena Park at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls:
Texas City at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Clear Brook at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Galena Park, 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 6-1
Clear Lake — 5-2
Clear Falls — 5-2
Clear Creek — 4-3
Alvin — 3-3
Dickinson — 1-6
Clear Brook — 0-7
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Creek 62, Clear Brook 49
Clear Springs 58, Clear Falls 44
Clear Lake 50, Dickinson 33
(Open) Alvin
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 8-0
Goose Creek Memorial — 6-2
Ball High — 6-2
Crosby — 5-3
Santa Fe — 3-5
Texas City — 3-5
Baytown Lee — 1-7
Galena Park — 0-8
Tuesday’s results:
Goose Creek Memorial 55, Ball High 36
Friendswood 58, Lee 33
Crosby 60, Santa Fe 49
Texas City 50, Galena Park 27
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 5-0
Clear Creek — 5-0
Clear Lake — 3-2
Clear Brook — 2-3
Clear Springs — 2-4
Clear Falls — 1-4
Alvin — 0-5
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Creek 81, Clear Brook 66
Clear Springs 63, Clear Falls 59
Dickinson 74, Clear Lake 68
(Open) Alvin
• District 22-5A boys
Ball High — 6-0
Texas City — 5-1
Friendswood — 4-2
Crosby — 4-2
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-3
Baytown Lee — 2-4
Galena Park — 0-6
Santa Fe — 0-6
Tuesday’s results
Ball High 63, Goose Creek Memorial 34
Friendswood 83, Lee 49
Texas City 67, Galena Park 41
Crosby 76, Santa Fe 60
