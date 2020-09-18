Clear Creek’s Alli Shemwell, center, and her Wildcat teammates celebrate after winning a point during the first set against Friendswood at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
From left, Friendswood’s Megan Hubbard, Cierra Pesak and Ashlyn Svoboda rejoice after winning a point against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Briana Zamora lunges for a shot during the first set against Friendswood at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s head coach Sarah Paulk shouts instructions to her team during the first set against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Julie Bordeau spikes the ball against Friendswood’s Isabella Thompson during the first set at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Alli Shemwell stretches for a return during the first set against Friendswood at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Cierra Pesak celebrates after a poing against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Cierra Pesak returns a shot during the first set against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
