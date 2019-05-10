GALVESTON
With their season on the line, Dickinson used a fully-charged battery to continue energizing aspirations of playing deep into May.
Starting pitcher Nate Ingram allowed just five hits while catcher Lino Nunez added a homer that sparked the Gators' 4-0 win over Pasadena Dobie in the second game of a best-of-three 6A Region III area round game at Tor Field on Friday night, evening the series at 1-1 with the decisive third game being played at Tor Field at 1 p.m. Saturday
Dobie rallied from a 3-0 deficit to escape with a 4-3 win in the first game, which was moved to Galveston after heavy rain early Friday morning forced the teams from playing in Dickinson.
"We came in stronger than what we were before," said Ingram, who also added an RBI single to help his cause. "I came out feeling pretty good and stayed with it the whole game."
Ingram got all the offense he would eventually need in the first two innings, as Daniel Bell's sacrifice fly in the top of the first and Nunez's RBI groundout in the top of the second provided a cushion for Ingram, who worked his way out of jams in the second and third innings.
"He's a senior, and he didn't want this to be his last game," Gators coach Bo Davis said of Ingram. "He did his job, which is what he's been doing all year."
Nunez delivered a soul-crushing blow to Dobie when he hammered a Daniel Garza fastball over the right field fence with two down in the fourth to extend the lead before Ingram's RBI single plated Tyler Reistetter in the top of the fifth to close out the scoring.
In the first game, the Gators chased Longhorns starter Dom Martinez in a three-run third inning, as an RBI double from starting pitcher Guy Garibay, an error and a run-scoring base hit from Miguel Ortiz appeared to have Dickinson in control.
However, two errors by the Gators set the stage for Christian Clackley's two-run single and a bases-loaded walk by Jeffrey Mercado that tied the score in the top of the fifth. Alan Lopez gave Dobie the lead for good with a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth.
Dickinson mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. Ingram appeared to have beat out his grounder to short, but it was ruled the first baseman was able to keep his foot on the bag, resulting in a game-ending twin-killing.
"We had opportunities, but didn't take them," said Davis of Game 1.
