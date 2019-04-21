Galveston County high school baseball teams will wrap up their regular seasons this week — a week that is shaping up to be an intriguing race to the finish for District 24-6A’s final playoff spot, while much of the District 22-5A playoff standings could be finalized before each team takes the field Friday for their respective season finales.
Here’s a look at what’s happening in each of those districts.
DISTRICT 24-6A
With Clear Falls (6-6 in district) in a good position to claim third place in 24-6A as the Knights enjoy their bye week and watch to see how everything else plays out, Clear Creek (4-6), Alvin (4-6) and Clear Lake (3-7) are all in the mix to snag the district’s fourth and final playoff seed.
Both the Wildcats and the Yellowjackets face tough two-game series this week against Clear Springs (9-1) and Dickinson (8-2), respectively, but even a split in those series could be crucial for each team’s playoff hopes, as both teams will be looking to stay ahead of a Falcons side that has a favorable series against Clear Brook (2-8).
On the other end of things, both the Chargers and the Gators will be motivated to win out, as Clear Springs can clinch an outright district title with a sweep, while Dickinson can put itself in position for a co-district championship with a sweep and one Clear Springs slip-up.
The Chargers and Gators split their season series last month, and Dickinson’s only other 24-6A loss came way back in the district opener at Clear Lake.
Each District 24-6A series this week starts 6 p.m. Tuesday and concludes 6 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Two games in front of rival Ball High (9-3 in district) with only two games remaining and with a season series sweep of the Tors, Santa Fe (11-1) has claimed the 22-5A district title, but can formally erase any doubt in their league championship with a win 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Crosby (5-7) — the only team to have beaten the Indians in district play this year.
The Tors’ game 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial (7-5) will have ripple effects on the 22-5A playoff standings.
A Ball High win combined with a Galena Park (6-6) win Tuesday night at Texas City (2-10) could put GCM in a potential tiebreaker scenario at season’s end. Both GCM and Galena Park finish their regular seasons with tough Friday night matchups against Friendswood (8-4) and Santa Fe, respectively.
A Ball High loss coupled with a likely Friendswood win Tuesday at Baytown Lee (0-12) puts those two teams on the road for a runner-up tiebreaker, and would also put more weight on the Mustangs’ season finale Friday, as they would need a win to avoid a tiebreaker situation for third/fourth place. The Tors conclude their season Friday at home against Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.