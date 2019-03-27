SANTA FE
Right fielder Peewee McDonald had the game-winning, walk-off hit and starting pitcher Rome Shubert threw a complete-game gem to lead the Santa Fe Indians to a 2-1 extra-inning win Wednesday over Goose Creek Memorial in a game between District 22-5A’s last two undefeated teams.
The win improves Santa Fe to 5-0 in district play and drops GCM to 4-1.
“That was great,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said of the game-winning hit. “And Shubert, I can’t say enough. He pitched a hell of a game, and we weren’t giving him a whole lot of help. But, that’s the kind of game you expect; we were 4-0 and they were 4-0.”
After missing out on run-scoring chances earlier in the game, the Indians were finally able to capitalize on some Patriots miscues in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Shubert led off the frame by reaching base on a dropped fly ball hit to shallow center field. Center fielder Landon Thompson then laid down a picture-perfect bunt for a single, and then Thompson and courtesy runner Patrick Dunn moved to second and third base, respectively, on a balk.
Following a pop-out in foul territory on the third base side, McDonald smacked the first pitch he saw into left field for a single to drive home Dunn for the game-winning run.
“I just treated it like another at-bat,” McDonald said. “You can’t go up there and let the pressure get to your head.”
Santa Fe broke onto the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third when shortstop Albert Garza led off the inning with a walk, stole second base and came all the way around to score on an errant throw to first on a grounder to shortstop.
A two-base error to lead off the top of the sixth helped GCM knot the score, 1-1. Center fielder John Henry Chapa then reached third base on a groundout, and was driven home when catcher Tristan Pitkin laced a two-out RBI double down the left field line.
The Indians had a golden opportunity to add to their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Shubert dropped a leadoff single into right field and his courtesy runner Dunn raced all the way to third base on an off-target pickoff throw. Thompson drew a walk, and a sacrifice bunt put him into scoring position, as well. But, a come-backer to the pitcher and a groundout to shortstop ended the threat.
Santa Fe also loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Thompson and second baseman Gregory Adams were hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats, and McDonald walked. Again, Santa Fe was unable to get a runner home, as GCM escaped the jam with a strikeout.
“It’s been the same story — we get guys on and get guys on, and can’t get them home and it ends up being a nail-biter,” Wulf said.
Shubert picked up the win on the mound, tossing all eight innings and giving up just three hits, one walk and one unearned run while racking up an impressive 14 strikeouts. He also recorded two of Santa Fe’s five total base hits with two singles.
Originally scheduled for last Friday, the game was cancelled then due to air quality concerns in the area and the makeup game Monday was postponed at the beginning of the bottom of the first due to repeated lightning strikes nearby the field.
So, the Indians will play their third game of the week when they suit up 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.