LEAGUE CITY
The Dickinson Gators pounced on the Clear Lake Falcons early and cruised to a 49-7 win in Saturday’s District 24-6A opener at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“They’re so talented on offense and have a lot of weapons, so we were looking to put a little pressure on them and try to make them one-dimensional,” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said.
The big plays for the Gators began on their first drive after forcing a Clear Lake punt. Quarterback Mike Welch (11-for-15, 193 yards) lofted a beautiful deep ball, hitting a streaking Darryl Harris (six receptions, 141 yards) in stride for a 48-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
A QB hit affected a pass from Clear Lake quarterback Shae Suiaunoa, and Gators defensive back Paul Smith corralled the ball and took it 46 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Whenever you can score on defense or special teams, it just gives you momentum, and whenever you get momentum on your sideline, you’re always going to have a better shot,” Snelson said
Another interception — this one snagged by linebacker Landon Roque — that came as a result of pressure on the QB set up Dickinson’s offense at Clear Lake’s 21-yard line, and four plays later, running back Jordan Green (14 carries, 59 yards, two TDs) was in the end zone on a 5-yard carry to push the Gators’ advantage to 21-0 at the 10:00 mark of the second quarter.
A 13-play, 73-yard Dickinson scoring drive was highlighted by a 40-yard pass connection from Welch to Harris, and was capped by a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by Green to make the score 27-0 with 3:12 left in the second quarter.
The Gators took advantage of a bizarre sequence on the ensuing kickoff when Clear Lake’s returner failed to field the ball, and Malachi Espitia made the heads-up special teams play and recovered the kickoff at the Falcons’ 6-yard line.
Welch plowed into the end zone from 2 yards out, and then hit Harris on a two-point conversion pass for the 35-0 lead, which the Gators took into the halftime break.
Dickinson held the ball for the first 9:05 of the third quarter courtesy of a Clear Lake muffed kickoff giving the Gators back-to-back possessions.
The Gators began the second half with a methodical 12-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 1-yard QB sneak TD by Welch. After the muffed kickoff gave Dickinson the ball on Clear Lake’s 32-yard line, backup QB Marlon Allen ended the Gators’ final scoring drive with a 7-yard TD pass to David De Los Santos for a 49-0 lead.
Clear Lake’s sole TD came on a 24-yard TD pass from Donovan Sweeney to Suiaunoa at the 10:21 mark of the fourth quarter.
Up next for the Gators (5-0 overall, 1-0 in District 24-6A) will be a game against the Clear Creek Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
“They’re just the cardiac ‘Cats, man — they just keep on fighting and find a way to be in it and win at the end,” Snelson said. “So, we’re going to have to not beat ourselves against them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.