For a third straight week, Ball High’s defense rose to the occasion with a last-minute turnover that clinched victory for the Tors.
Moses Alexander’s interception with 30 seconds left allowed Ball High to escape Butler Stadium with a 13-12 win, keeping the Tors undefeated heading into their bye week. The win came despite three Ball turnovers and an offense that was up and down throughout the night.
“We just have to keep working,” said Ball High coach Kimble Anders. “We just have to keep getting better. We’ll spend all next week working on getting the kinks out.”
Wheatley (1-1) shot themselves in the foot all night. The Wildcats had two touchdown passes from Jason Watson called back by holding calls and were unable to convert after both of their touchdowns.
Special teams proved to be the difference in the game, as Tors sophomore Joseph Cianfrini hit field goals of 46 and 36 yards, the latter coming with 1:57 left in the third quarter to give Ball the lead for good.
“It’s great that we had an opportunity to use him,” said Anders.
Ball High snapped a scoreless tie on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback A.R. Warner connected with Nehemiah Noel on a 66-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.
A fumble by the Tors at their own 14 set the stage for Watson to run in from 2 yards out, marking the first score against Ball High this season. The conversion was missed, but after Cianfrini’s first field goal gave the Tors a 10-7 lead, another fumble from Ball High in the first half led to Watson capping off a 50-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring toss to Mike Buchanan with 23 seconds before intermission to give Wheatley a 12-10 halftime edge.
The Tornadoes will open District 22-5A play with a home date against Richmond Foster on Sept. 28 beginning at 7 p.m.
