Dickinson’s standout point guard Tramon Mark erupted for 30 points in the second half Tuesday night at Krueger Field House, and the Gators rallied from a double-digit deficit to top the Clear Lake Falcons, 74-68.
“I came out of the locker room and saw that we were down by 10, so I knew I needed to be more aggressive and lead my team to the victory,” Mark said.
The win improves Dickinson’s District 24-6A record to 5-0, and sets up a first-place showdown 7 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Creek (5-0), which beat Clear Brook, 81-64, on Tuesday.
Clear Lake led 40-30 at halftime, and a Casey Davis layup 47 seconds into the third quarter gave the Falcons their largest lead of the game at 44-32. But, that’s when the Gators began to steadily close the gap, starting with back-to-back 3-pointers from Deuce Guidry and Mark.
With Clear Lake leading 48-42 later in the third quarter, Mark knocked down a basket, drove to the basket and kicked a pass out to an open Ronny Nguyen for a corner 3-pointer, and drained a pair of free throws during a 7-0 run that gave the Gators their first lead since 9-8 in the middle of the first quarter.
“Once he gets in that type of rhythm, he can be dangerous,” Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said of Mark.
A buzzer-beating layup by Caleb Wright gave the Falcons what would be their last lead of the game at 56-54 at the end of the third quarter. Leading 60-59 in the fourth, Dickinson scored five unanswered points for a key run that gave the Gators a solid cushion and a lead they did not relinquish.
Clear Lake got as close as 67-64 with 46 seconds left in the game, but Mark came through again with a strong drive to the basket for a layup and another pair of free throws to help put the game on ice.
Following a back-and-forth opening quarter, Clear Lake used a balanced effort to go on a 10-2 run early in the second quarter to turn an 18-18 tie into a 28-20 advantage.
“A lot of credit to the Clear Lake Falcons; I have such high respect for coach (Tommy) Penders and his program and his team — he always gets those guys ready to play,” Wilson said. “They played an incredible first half and executed much better than us. In the second half, we made some adjustments, and we came out and executed.”
Mark finished the game with 36 total points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Guidry added 17 points for the Gators. Jalen Wydermyer finished with seven rebounds, and Xzaviour Bordelon chipped in with six boards.
Clear Lake was led by Jaja Sanni (15 points), John Argue (14 points, nine rebounds), Wright (14 points, five rebounds), Jeremiah Maldonado (10 points, five rebounds) and Davis (nine points).
