Donning warmup shirts with the Latin phrase “facta non verba” — which translated to English means “deeds, not words” — this season, the Clear Falls Knights lived up to their credo, tuning out an always rowdy Carlisle Field House crowd to come away with a 25-17, 27-25, 25-23 win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on the road Tuesday.
Amongst themselves, though, communication has been major key to success for the Knights.
“That’s been one of our big focal points, aside from just doing the work, is believing in it, trusting in it and talking each other through it,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said. “So, if somebody is having a down night, get them back in it, talk to them, work through it. If it’s loud, zone out everything and just trust each other.”
Winning a tight, competitive second set tipped the scales of momentum in the Knights’ favor. The Wildcats actually got off to a strong start in the frame, racing out to a 4-0 lead and leading 11-6 at one point. But, using excellent play at the net, Clear Falls rattled off five straight points in a run that featured big blocks from Mia Johnson (nine kills, 16 digs) and Anita Parrott (nine blocks) to knot the score at 11-11.
From that point, it was a tense back-and-forth contest that featured 11 ties and five lead changes. A Kylie Luedde ace gave the Wildcats set point at 25-24, but two more big blocks from Parrott and Rachel Brown and a kill from Katy Guisti (18 kills) saw the Knights rally to take the set and a commanding 2-0 match lead.
“I think that gave us a little bit of confidence, not breathing room, because we definitely didn’t want to relax, but the fact that we were able to finish that set out and pull that win off meant that we didn’t have to battle to get back ahead,” Hodges said. “So, that definitely helped us.”
Clear Creek was again able to build an 11-6 lead in the third set, but Clear Falls went on a 7-1 run highlighted by three consecutive put-aways by Parrott to take a 13-12 lead.
Tied at 21-21, two Wildcats hitting errors and a block from Parrott put the Knights at match point, and a kill from Johnson eventually sealed the deal.
“It’s really disappointing, that’s the only way to put it,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “We hesitated too much defensively in serve receive on some balls and in coverage on some balls, and against a good team like them, you just can’t do that.”
A huge run by the Knights helped them get the match off to an impressive start. With Clear Creek holding a 11-9 lead, Clear Falls went on a 7-0 run led by a pair of kills apiece from Johnson and Blakely Montgomery to take control of the first set. The Knights closed the opening frame out in style with a 5-0 run capped by back-to-back-to-back put-aways by Guisti.
“Katy has worked her tail off since last spring and over the summer,” Hodges said. “She has put in so much time in the gym with the club, with lessons and with her private training coach. I’m so impressed with the way she has come out and just proving that outside hitter position is hers.”
Other leaders in the match for the Knights were Erin Kearney with 17 digs and Cassie Srb with 24 assists.
Leaders for the Wildcats were Allie Garland (12 kills), Spencer Plato (28 assists), Miranda Phelps (21 digs) and Briana Zamora (three aces).
Clear Falls (5-1 in District 24-6A) will have a bye Friday before returning to action and beginning the second half of district play looking to avenge its only 24-6A loss 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Springs (5-0).
The Wildcats (4-1) also face the Chargers in their next contest, which will be 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs.
