MUSTANGS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Robert Koopmann (8th season)
2018 record: 6-4, 3-4 in district
Returning starters: 4 offense, 8 defense
Key players: QB Luke Grden, WR/TE Christian Lee, LB Dane Roenne, OL Ryan Mitchell
HOT READ
After a decade-long streak of reaching the postseason was snapped last season, the Mustangs will look to maximize their players’ abilities in order to climb back into the playoff picture in the daunting District 10-5A-I. Three of Friendswood’s four district losses last season came by a touchdown or less, so the team will be looking at performing better in tight ballgames, as well. That effort will begin with a solid foundation on the defensive side of the ball, which returns eight starters who will be counted on to carry the team early in the season.
Offensively, Friendswood will be looking to take full advantage of the excellent arm of junior quarterback Luke Grden, who has been starting since the latter part of his freshman season. That’ll mean airing the ball out as much as possible, and in order to be successful, it will take a combination of strong pass protection and quick decisions from Grden. Grden’s top target will be big-bodied receiver Christian Lee, a North Texas commit who can line up all over the field — including as a wildcat quarterback. Other receiving options will include John McCabe and Dawson Johnson. A young, athletic O-line will be anchored by returning starter Ryan Mitchell.
– James LaCombe
PLAYER TO WATCH
Luke Grden, junior, QB
Head coach Robert Koopmann has made it clear in no uncertain terms that Friendswood’s offense will be taking to the air frequently, meaning that Grden has the potential to put up some gaudy numbers this season.
“I’m not sure we took full advantage of Luke Grden’s skill-set last year, so we’re going to be throwing the ball around," Koopmann said. "It’ll all hinge on protecting and Luke getting rid of the ball, but we’re going back to Friendswood from 10 years ago. The ball is going to be in the air quite a bit.”
– James LaCombe
QUOTABLE
“Our team chemistry seems like it’s already gelling, and Friendswood teams win that way. Friendswood teams win by great team chemistry, out-working people, and being really good football players. When you put all that together, that’s when we’re successful. Our expectations are that we’re going to be in the thick of this thing in 10-5A.”
– Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann on his team’s ingredients for success
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs Dayton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Clear Brook, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs La Porte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Texas City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs Ball, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Foster, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Shadow Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Hightower, 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Terry, 1 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs Angleton, 7 p.m.
