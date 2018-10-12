LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs quarterback Garrett Rooker exploited seams in the Clear Brook secondary for three long touchdown passes as the Chargers collected a 28-7 win in Friday’s contest at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Chargers improved to 2-0 in District 24-6A play to set up next week’s battle against unbeaten Dickinson.
Rooker threw for 233 yards to help Clear Springs overcome Clear Brook’s stiff run defense and 101 penalty yards in the contest.
The Charger quarterback completed just 12 passes, but five of those went for more than 25 yards.
Isaiah Bibb was Rooker’s favorite target, hauling in seven completions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Rooker and Bibb went to work early, connecting for 30 yards on Clear Springs’ opening possession to set up an 8-yard scoring run by Todd Hudson.
Hudson was the mainstay of the sporadic Chargers ground game, carrying 20 times for 120 yards.
Clear Springs kept the ball for much of the second quarter, scoring on drives of 76 and 64 yards.
Rooker ended both possessions with touchdown strikes of 34 and 36 yards to Bibb and Reggie Carr, respectively.
The Chargers got the ball back near the end of the half after recovering a fumble at the Wolverines’ 49.
Two pass plays and a 21-yard run by Hudson moved the ball to the 7 before two penalties moved the ball back and led to a missed field goal attempt.
Clear Brook’s offensive effort was hampered when starting quarterback Shane Porter left with an injury on its opening possession of the contest.
The Wolverines moved from their own 33 to the Chargers 1 before the Clear Springs defensive front stuffed running plays for losses on third and fourth downs.
Clear Brook got on the board in the second quarter on a 21-yard run by Jerrin Harbin.
That was one of few successful rushing plays as the Wolverines were held to 84 yards on 38 carries.
The two defenses dominated the scoreless third quarter.
Clear Springs forced a fumble and stopped a fourth-and-3 rushing play, while the Clear Brook front line forced a pair of punts.
The Wolverines attempted to crawl back into contention at the outset of the final period, marching to the Chargers’ 33 before Nick Ovaile ended the series with an interception.
Clear Springs used the opportunity to put the game out of reach, with Rooker connecting with Bibb for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 6:33 left in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.