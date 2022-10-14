LEAGUE CITY
Before running onto the field at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday night, Clear Springs’ and Clear Lake’s records were nearly identical.
Clear Springs brought one district loss by Clear Falls and two pre-district losses while Clear Lake came in with four consecutive victories after falling to Angleton before district play began.
Clear Springs (5-3, 3-1 in District 24-6A) taking down Clear Lake (5-2, 2-1) by more than 30 points could not have been predicted but that’s how it is in Class 24-6A, according to both coaches.
“24-6A from top to bottom is really competitive,” said Clear Springs’ coach Anthony Renfro. “Each week, you’ve got to be prepared. If you’re not, you can be beat by anybody because the coaches do such a good job in the district. It’s a great district to be in to prepare us for the playoffs.”
The Chargers defeated the Falcons 38-7 in what Renfro called one of their first “complete” games of the high school football season. During their practices leading up to Friday’s game, players focused on what it meant to start and finish a game together, and to succeed at every phase.
Senior quarterback Brendan Malloy threw three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 90 yards while he scored a 61-yard rushing touchdown. Malloy’s partners in offense were junior running back Xai’Shaun Edwards and senior wide reciever Ashton Schumann.
Edwards ran up the middle for two Charger touchdowns in the second and third quarters, typically after an incremental series of Malloy passes.
With a minute left in the third, sophomore quarterback Julian Salazar threw to Edwards who ran (and successfully evaded a tackle with a spin move) for 28 yards to the 2-yard line before scoring on the next play.
“Everybody got an opportunity to get on the field, and that’s something you really want for your seniors,” Renfro said. “(Malloy) did a really good job of throwing the ball down the field when he needed to. Overall, our offense played really good.”
Coming into the second half down 28-0, Clear Lake had no intentions of letting up. Clear Lake coach Larry McRae said that’s their demeanor: Work together and make the most of the minutes left on the clock.
The Falcons retained possession for nearly 10 minutes of the second quarter with junior quarterback Devin Lippold passing to whoever he could see who was open, usually junior running back Elijah Harris or senior wide receiver Rodney Searles.
Clear Lake made it to 1-yard line, but the Charger defense would not let them pass. A quarterback sack pushed the team back to the 14, and a failed field goal turned the ball over to Clear Springs.
“Against a good team like those guys, they’re very talented and well-coached, we kind of dug ourselves a hole and weren’t able to get out of it,” McRae said.
But, the team had their uniforms, the band in the stands and the lights on in the stadium, McRae told them. The Falcons were not done trying.
At 7:15 in the fourth quarter, Clear Lake put points on the board after a series of passes by Lippold for 40 yards, and runs by Harris and junior wide receiver Gavin Stepp.
The Falcons kept trying to inch the ball forward until the final two seconds of the game. Lippold passed to junior wide receiver Jarett Stansel for 30 yards in the hopes of picking up another seven points.
Though it did not materialize, McRae is impressed with his players’ effort and said they will grow from this experience and move forward.
“That’s what we coaches love to do, go in and make adjustments,” McRae said. “It’s a great group of kids. They have a great togetherness about them. They’re never going to stop fighting.”
