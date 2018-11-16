WEBSTER
Clear Springs Chargers’ junior quarterback, Garrett Rooker, threw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s UIL Texas State Playoff 6A Division 1 Region III bi-district game with the Alief Hastings Bears at Challenger Columbia Stadium. But the Chargers watched their season come to an end as their late-game push came up short and they found themselves on the wrong side of the 45-38 final score.
“I’m proud of the way the guys kept fighting, but the bottom line is they just made more plays than us,” Clear Springs coach Craig Dailey said after the loss. “It was one-on-one matchups all night, and they won more one-on-ones than we did. It was not a very good job by the staff of getting them ready to go.”
The Chargers struggled to move the ball in the first half, managing just three points and netting 38 yards of offense until the final minute of the second quarter.
Rooker struck for his first touchdown throw of the night with 38 seconds left to play before halftime, hooking up with senior tight end Terrance Woodson for a 20-yard score that tied the game 10-10.
Notably absent from Clear Springs offensive production was senior running back, Todd Hudson, who managed 26 yards on 11 carries but exited the game in the second quarter, and didn’t return.
“[Todd] got hurt last week against Creek,” Dailey said. “He didn’t practice all week, and he tried to give it a go. But he couldn’t go.”
Alief Hastings came out firing in the third quarter, scoring on a five-play drive that ended with quarterback Javon Williams tossing his first of three touchdown passes in the game.
The Bears scored another touchdown on their next possession, following a Clear Springs punt, and took a 24-10 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Alief Hastings lead ballooned to 38-17 early in the fourth quarter before Rooker went off for two more touchdown throws to Woodson to go along with another to Kaleb Hymes, all in the last six minutes of the contest.
But, Alief Hastings scored 21 points of its own in the final frame and that was enough to hold off the surging Chargers.
Rooker finished the game having completed 25-of-46 pass attempts, good for 331 yards and five touchdowns.
“[Rooker is] going to keep growing as a leader,” Dailey said. “He’s grown this year more than he did last year… He’s going to have to be the leader in that huddle and take over as the captain of the offense.”
Clear Springs’ season comes to an end after a third straight 24-6A district title.
“We still didn’t accomplish our goal, so we’re all disappointed in that locker room.” Dailey said of his team’s season. “We shouldn’t be going home this early, but that’s on me. So we’ve got to go to work in the offseason and figure out how to win games like this.”
