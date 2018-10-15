GALVESTON
Cindy Ervin-Cagle was never one to drive the slow lane.
So as a senior at then newly opened O’Connell High School, Ervin-Cagle became a member of its first-ever cheerleading squad.
“Cheerleading and the many sports (volleyball and basketball) and activities I participated in at O’Connell were a perfect fit for my high energy and type ‘A’ personality,” Ervin-Cagle said with a smile. “I’m quite sure my teachers were glad I had an outlet for all that energy.”
Fifty years later, Ervin-Cagle is being inducted into the school’s prestigious Buccaneer Hall of Fame for her excellence in the sport of cheerleading.
Also joining Ervin-Cagle in the Buc Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be football great Peter Maddox and honorary member coach Geni Kirschner for her enduring commitment to O’Connell’s athletic program.
The three will be inducted at halftime of the O’Connell-Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy homecoming football game at Kermit Courville Stadium on Saturday.
Game time is 7 p.m.
“The dedication, passion, enthusiasm and positive energy that were part of the job description for cheerleader were also part of my personality and how I lived my life,” said Ervin-Cagle, who also was head cheerleader her second year at Galveston College.
“My high school friends still call me ‘Cindy Rah Rah,’” Ervin-Cagle added. “Once a cheerleader, always a cheerleader.”
Ervin-Cagle also would be crowned O’Connell’s first-ever homecoming queen, one of many honors to come her way before graduating in 1969.
“I will always value the many wonderful memories, experiences and lifelong friends I made at O’Connell and appreciate the lessons I learned,” Ervin-Cagle said. “O’Connell provided such a nurturing, supportive and caring environment, and we all felt like family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunities O’Connell afforded me.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be inducted into the Buccaneer Hall of Fame, and I will always cherish such a special honor. O’Connell has always had a very special place in my heart.”
Maddox, meanwhile, quarterbacked the Buccaneers from 1987-89, passing for 5,000-plus yards before taking his strong-armed talents to Texas Christian University the following fall season.
“I am truly blessed to be awarded this honor,” said Maddox, a 1990 graduate. “I will always cherish my time at O’Connell and owe all my success in life to my days as a Buc within the school system and sports program.”
Maddox’s impressive passing numbers included 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, 16 more as a junior and 23 his senior year – 53 total. He was selected all-district all three years and all-state in 1989, when he was named the team’s most valuable player.
“Many thanks to all the teachers and coaches that helped all of us along the way, especially Paul Lewis and Harry Treybig,” Maddox said.
As for Kirschner, she was instrumental in the development of hundreds of student-athletes that attended O’Connell while coaching them beforehand at Our Lady of Guadalupe School and, more recently, Galveston Catholic School, starting in 1975.
Kirschner, a 1959 graduate of Galveston’s Ursuline Academy, eventually retired from coaching in 2007 after 32 years of service, the last 21 at Galveston Catholic.
“I’m thrilled to be honored in the Buccaneer Hall of Fame,” said Kirschner, whose players affectionately called her “Coach K.” “This is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me.”
The Buccaneer Hall of Fame, founded in 1982, is presented each year by the school’s all-sports booster club.
Two nominees, recognized for the sport they excelled in most at O’Connell, are selected, along with an honorary member who made significant contributions to the school’s athletic program, for every three years.
The exemplary student-athletes and coaches are eligible for induction after being away from O’Connell High School/O’Connell College Preparatory School for five years.
