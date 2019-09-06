GALVESTON
The temperature wasn’t the only hot thing as the defense was on fire, and the Ball High Tors shut out the Houston Yates Lions, 9-0, in Kermit Courville Stadium on Friday night.
The Lions got the ball at their own 20 and went three-and-out on the first drive. The Tors got great field position at their 40. The visitors held strong and got the ball back. As the sun set on the first quarter the game remained 0-0.
Ball High defensive linemen Terry Webb was in the opponent’s backfield throughout the night doing his part. The Tors finally entered the redzone to attempt a field goal that would’ve been the first points of the night. The kick was blocked, and halftime rolled around with a 0-0 score.
Ball High took over on its 39 to start the second half. Quarterback A.R. Warner almost connected with Nehemiah Noel for a walk-in touchdown, but the ball was overthrown. Turnovers plagued the Tors when running back Brennen Frank lost the ball deep in Lion territory. That was the second lost fumble for the home team. The miscues kept the score 0-0 after three quarters.
Ball High’s new kicker put the first points on the board with 10 minutes left in the game 3-0. Defensive back Kristian Dalton added insult to injury with a 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown as the clock expired 9-0. The defense got the shutout.
“They actually sealed the game for us," Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said about the Tors' defense. "This game is played by inches. The ball came out and we went down and scored. That’s finishing the game until the clock hits 0.”
The Tors go to Houston next week and face the Wheatley Wildcats. That game will start 7 p.m. Friday night.
