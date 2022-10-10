Inexplicably unranked on texasfootball.com after a 7-0 start, the Hitchcock Bulldogs get their chance to make a huge statement on the road Friday night against Class 3A-I’s No. 2-state-ranked Columbus Cardinals in the Galveston County high school football game of the week.
Also 7-0, the Cardinals, which logged an impressive 35-13 win over Hallettsville in their District 12-3A-I debut last week, are led by a standout sophomore and the latest in a Columbus football dynasty in quarterback Adam Schobel.
If that sounds vaguely familiar to Bulldogs fans, it’s because they have a sophomore standout QB of their own leading the team in Lloyd Jones III, who has no shortage of offensive weapons that can burn an opposing defense.
Hitchcock enters the game off the momentum of winning its district opener last week 49-20 against a battle-tested Yoakum team.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s Galveston County high school football matchups.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek (1-5, 0-2) vs. Clear Brook (0-7, 0-3)
Quick take: Pride and local bragging rights are on the line, as the Wildcats and Wolverines each seek their first district win (or in Clear Brook’s case, first win overall) of the season.
Clear Creek has the advantage of being the fresher team after having a bye week the team hopes will help shake off a two-game losing skid — the most recent of which coming in a 32-30 double-OT heartbreaker two weeks ago against rival Clear Lake. Clear Lake also managed to have the edge over Clear Brook with a 17-13 win last week.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
Clear Springs (4-3, 2-1) vs. Clear Lake (5-1, 2-0)
Quick take: A week after emphatically derailing the momentum of a previously unbeaten Brazoswood team, the Chargers will look to do the same against a Falcons team riding a a four-game winning streak and with a spotless district record.
A fast start was key to Clear Springs’ 38-21 win last week — a game that wasn’t even as close as the final score indicated. Clear Lake has managed to display great poise in close contests — winning its last two games by a combined total of six points, including last week’s 17-13 nail-biter over Clear Brook.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
Dickinson (4-2, 1-1) vs. Brazoswood (6-1, 2-1)
Quick take: Following a hugely important 31-22 district win over Clear Falls last week, the Gators can’t afford to take their proverbial feet off the pedal against a much improved Buccaneers team, albeit one feeling the sting of its first loss of the season.
While Dickinson was able to persevere through turning the ball over six times last week, the team will look to make far fewer miscues this week as to not give a Brazoswood team that was overwhelmed early in a 38-21 defeat last week against Clear Springs any sort of momentum.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Hopper Field in Freeport
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 9-5A-I
Ball High (6-0, 4-0) vs. Houston Milby (3-4, 2-3)
Quick take: The Tors will look to continue to play to the best of their ability against the schedule laid before them, this week welcoming to the island what is more than likely another out-matched Houston ISD team in the Buffaloes.
Coming off a 76-0 thrashing of Houston Austin last Saturday in a game shortened by the running clock, Ball High seeks to continue handling its business against Milby, which lost 27-0 last week to a Houston Sterling team that the Tors already beat three weeks back, 55-0. Ball High’s defense still hasn’t allowed a touchdown since the second quarter of Week 1, bringing a streak of 22 straight shutout quarters into this week’s game.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston
DISTRICT 10-5A-I
Friendswood (3-4, 2-3) vs. Rosenberg Terry (2-4, 0-4)
Quick take: Still in control of their own district destiny, the Mustangs have a solid opportunity to get back in the win column and keep their playoff hopes alive as they host a struggling Rangers team for homecoming.
One key factor for Friendswood will be limiting its mistakes on offense after giving up five interceptions in a 45-14 loss to Fulshear last week — a game, despite the Mustangs’ turnovers, that was closer than the final score indicated, were it not for the Chargers running up the score at the end. Terry has lost four straight, including last week’s 23-0 shutout defeat against Angleton.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood.
DISTRICT 9-5A-II
Santa Fe (4-2, 1-2) vs. Galena Park (3-3, 0-3)
Quick take: The Indians had some weight lifted off their shoulders by winning their first district game — an impressive 41-18 dismantling of Nederland — last week, and now try to carry that momentum into this week’s contest against a Yellowjackets team that is still searching for their first 9-5A-II win.
Both teams boasted 3-0 starts to the 2022 campaign, but it was Santa Fe with its recent win that has now more quickly adjusted to the deep waters of the tough district. Galena Park, on the other hand, is coming off the most one-sided of its three district losses, a 49-0 shutout defeat to Dayton.
When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston
Texas City (3-3, 2-2) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (1-5, 1-3)
Quick take: After taking their lumps in consecutive weeks against, arguably the best two teams in the district (Port Neches-Groves and Fort Bend Marshall), the Stings now have a clear path toward righting their ship in 9-5A-II play, starting with this week’s matchup against the Eagles.
Looking to move past last week’s 40-0 loss to Class 5A-II’s No. 2 state-ranked Marshall, Texas City will try to pounce on a Willowridge team coming ogg a 56-13 loss to PN-G — a team the Stings only lost to by a touchdown.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City.
Watch live: galvnews.com/fridaynightfootball
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com
DISTRICT 10-4A-II
Bye: La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.