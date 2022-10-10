Inexplicably unranked on texasfootball.com after a 7-0 start, the Hitchcock Bulldogs get their chance to make a huge statement on the road Friday night against Class 3A-I’s No. 2-state-ranked Columbus Cardinals in the Galveston County high school football game of the week.

Also 7-0, the Cardinals, which logged an impressive 35-13 win over Hallettsville in their District 12-3A-I debut last week, are led by a standout sophomore and the latest in a Columbus football dynasty in quarterback Adam Schobel.

