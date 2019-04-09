LEAGUE CITY
With an opportunity to place themselves firmly in the district championship picture and avenge their only loss of District 24-6A play this season, the Clear Falls Knights fell short in a 3-0 loss at home Tuesday against the Alvin Lady Jackets.
“Their hitters made the adjustments to our pitching, where we didn’t make the adjustments at the plate,” Clear Falls head coach Kimberly Wood said. “They came up in clutch situations and executed, and we didn’t.”
Alvin did all of its damage in the top of the sixth inning, with RBI doubles from senior shortstop Clarissa Barron and junior third baseman Mary Pourcio and a run-scoring error providing the game’s only three runs.
Freshman right fielder Mindy Matthews led off the top of the sixth with a seeing-eye single smacked through the left side of the infield, and she reached second base on junior center fielder Shae Montemayor’s sacrifice bunt.
Then, Barron broke the scoreless tie by drilling a double deep to left field. After a pop-up to second put the Knights one out away from escaping the inning having given up only the one run, Pourcio launched her RBI double deep to center field. The umpire in the field got in the way of a grounder to short, helping cause the fielding error that saw Alvin plate its third run.
Clear Falls’ best chance to score came in the bottom of the fourth. Junior center fielder Destinee Smith lined a leadoff double off the left field wall to get things started, but Lady Jackets junior pitcher Jodie Aguirre bounced back with consecutive strikeouts. Senior first baseman Chloe Jackson got knocked on the arm with a pitch to put two runners on base, but a pop fly ended the threat.
The Knights got their leadoff hitter, senior shortstop Erica Riley, in scoring position on a walk and sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first, and had a one-out double smashed to the left field wall by senior left fielder Haley Abshire in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to come up with the necessary additional hits to bring the runner home in each instance.
“It’s not that we played poorly, we just didn’t string those hits together in a row,” Wood said. “And in order to score some runs, that’s the name of the game — stringing those hits together. We had some big hits, we had some great stuff happen, but it was never back-to-back. So, that’s where we struggled some, but I’m proud of their effort and proud of what they went out there and gave us. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Aguirre pitched all seven innings, giving up just three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win for Alvin, which remains undefeated in district play at 9-0.
In addition to Smith’s and Abshire’s doubles, freshman second baseman Abby McEntire had the Knights’ other base hit on a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Up next, Clear Falls (8-2 in district) will look to rebound 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (0-9).
