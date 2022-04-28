Alvin Yellowjackets' Matti Matthews (8) pitches against the Clear Creek Wildcats in the first inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Reagan Jones (22) celebrates her home run against the Clear Creek Wildcats in the second inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats players watch Clear Creek Wildcats' Bela Rodriguez (4) warm up after she came in the second inning against the Alvin Yellowjackets on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Corryn Fullen (19) slides home safely against Clear Creek Wildcats Lexi Hope (11) in the second inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Matti Matthews (8) pitches against the Clear Creek Wildcats in the second inning in Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Darrah Rooth (9) steals second base against Alvin Yellowjackets Reagan Jones (22) in the second inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Darrah Rooth (9) makes a catch against then Alvin Yellowjackets in the second inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Isabel Ford (7) hits a RBI single against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the third inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets outfielders collide with each other as Clear Creek Wildcat Isabel Ford (7) hits a RBI single against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the third inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Amiah Burgess (19) hits a double against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the third inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Amiah Burgess (19) reacts to hitting a double against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the third inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Bel Lopez (24) hits a RBI single against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the third inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Victoria Valdez (13) can’t handle Clear Creek Wildcats Darrah Rooth (9) bunt in the fourth inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Bel Lopez (24) hits a blooper against the Alvin Yellowjackets in there fourth inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Reagan Jones (22) can’t handle Clear Creek Wildcats' Bel Lopez (24) single in the fourth inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Clear Creek Wildcats' Khamari Hall (18) celebrates her run with teammates against the Alvin Yellowjackets in the fourth inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Alvin Yellowjackets' Veronica Harrison (20) celebrates her home run against the Clear Creek Wildcats in the second inning on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Game 1 in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Creek High School in League City.
