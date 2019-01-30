Last weekend, the Friendswood Mustangs swim and dive team hosted the 2019 District 24-5A meet and turned in a dominant performance.
The Mustangs competed against Barbers Hill, Waltrip, Katy Paetow, Stafford, Milby and Northside High Schools.
The top six finishers in each event continue onto regionals Friday and Saturday which is being held at Magnolia High School. All Friendswood swimmers and divers are advancing onto the regional meet.
Events started Friday evening with Mustang Lily Ellis placing first in women’s diving. Lily continues to reset the pool and team records scoring 408.50 points. Gabe Costa placed first for the Mustang men with a score of 369.70. Also advancing to regional diving is Caitlin Williams and John Keith.
The swimming events started on Saturday and Friendswood swimmers placed first in almost all the swim events.
First-place Friendswood Mustangs swim finishers in each event were:
200-yard medley relay girls team (Lezli Sisung, Allie Hansen, Olivia Theall and Abigail Nelson), boys team (Joe Sloan, Max Hardt, Josh Haffelder, Vinnie Gangitano), 200-yard freestyle (Allison Proulx and Daniel Nagle), 200-yard individual medley (Leah Givens and Max Hardt), 50 freestyle (Olivia Theall), 100 butterfly (Olivia Theall and Josh Haffelder), 100-yard freestyle (Anna McHenry and Vinnie Gangitano), 500-yard freestyle (Allie Hansen and Troy Sisung), 200-yard freestyle relay girls team (Lezli Sisung, Allison Proulx, Abigail Nelson, Olivia Theall), boys team (Vinnie Gangitano, Nathan Haney, Josh Haffelder, Max Hardt), 100-yard backstroke (Lezli Sisung and Joe Sloan), 100-yard breaststroke (Leah Givens and Max Hardt), 400-yard freestyle relay girls team (Allison Proulx, Leah Givens, Mady Blok, Allie Hansen), boys team (Nick Jankowski, Joe Sloan, Nathen Haney, Gabriel Kovach).
Female athlete of the swim meet was Olivia Theall, who placed first in the 50 free with a time of 23.15, a new pool and team record in addition to being an All-American time. She also finished first in the 100 butterfly.
Male athlete of the meet was Max Hardt who placed first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1.53:57, a new pool record, and first in the 100 breaststroke.
Friendswood’s diving coach is Monica Whitsett and the swim coach is Craig Sikkema.
