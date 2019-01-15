GALVESTON
Goose Creek Memorial walked into Ball High unaware they were about to step into 32 minutes of withering defense that left the Patriots running into full retreat toward the Causeway.
The Tors allowed just 10 field goals on the night and used an 11-0 first quarter run that paved the way for a 63-34 rout on Tuesday night, keeping Ball High undefeated in District 22-5A going into Friday night’s showdown at Texas City.
“We came out with the intent to establish our presence early,” said Ball High (13-8, 6-0 in district) coach Jerald Temple. “They wanted to set the tone and impose their will.”
Defensively, the Tors did more than imposing their will, as they held GCM (11-12, 3-3) to 17 percent shooting. The Patriots connected on 10 of 59 attempts and managed just two 3-pointers among the 20 they hoisted from beyond the arc.
The Pats took a 2-0 lead, but wilted under an 11-0 run that was sparked by a combined eight points from Elijah Courtney and Nehemiah Noel, turning the early spurt to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. As the Tors continued to build the lead, GCM continued to fruitlessly find the basket, as the Patriots went 8:38 without a field goal between the first and second quarters.
Ball High took a commanding 35-15 lead into intermission and refused to give GCM any chance for a monumental comeback. The Patriots would not get within 18 points of the Tors and trailed by as many as 31 points midway in the fourth quarter.
“I’m very proud of the effort the kids put on the defensive end,” said Temple. “They came out and challenged every shot and kept the pressure on them all night.”
Darion Henry led the Tors with 14 points, while Courtney had 11. Giovanni Janke and Trevon Turner had nine points each, with Noel adding five points. Cameron Parson had four, while Quinton Cooper had three points, Waymond Campbell and Tyler Polzin had two points each, with C.J. Thames adding one point.
Dylan Cook led GCM with 12 points.
“We weren’t looking ahead to Friday,” said Temple. “Neither team doesn’t need a reason to get pumped up. We know Texas City is a good team that is well-disciplined and well-coached. We know it’s going to be a challenge to come out of there with a win.
Game time on Friday will be 7 p.m.
