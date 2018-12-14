LA MARQUE
In the basketball edition of the Clash of the Causeway rivalry, the La Marque Cougars broke open a close game in the second quarter en route to scoring a 60-48 win over the Ball High Tors on Friday.
“I’m proud of them,” La Marque head coach Kevin Wilcox said. “They dug deep in this game, and they didn’t get drawn into the crowd. They played ball."
"We lock in when we need to lock in," Wilcox added. "When the competition is up or if it’s a rivalry game, we come to play.”
Tied 14-14, the Coogs' Edward Robinson drained a 3-pointer toward the end of the first quarter, and La Marque out-scored Ball High, 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 38-24 lead into the halftime break.
“We started really just playing defense,” Wilcox said. “Here, in the last couple of games, we weren’t really locked in defensively and we weren’t rebounding like we should. Today, we actually rebounded and played defense.”
Clinging to a 19-18 lead, a 3-point play the old-fashioned way converted by Jordan Ivy-Curry kickstarted a 10-2 run for the Cougars. Starting with another Robinson 3-pointer, La Marque scored seven unanswered points to end the half.
“We just didn’t look like we were prepared to play,” Ball High head coach Jerald Temple said. “I imagine the hype of the rivalry had the kids’ nerves up on both sides, but there was still a ball game to be played, and I don’t think we played really well. I’m sure La Marque had a lot to do with that.”
A 3-pointer from Kevin Boone put an exclamation point on a 6-0 run to start the game for the Cougars, and they never trailed in the entire contest. The Tors steadily climbed back into the game, with an offensive rebound and put-back basket by Nigel Green tying the score at 14-14.
Ball High scored the first six points of the second half — capped by a pull-up jumper from Nehemiah Noel — to cut La Marque’s lead to single digits, but the Coogs answered back with a 6-0 run of their own.
The Tors got as close as 48-41 courtesy of a 3-pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter by Ty Polzin. Late in the game, back-to-back buckets by Giovanni Janke got La Marque’s lead down to 55-48, but a drive to the basket by RhaSean Booker and a 3-pointer from Ivy-Curry put the game on ice for the Cougars.
Ivy-Curry led La Marque with a game-high 18 points, while Robinson had 13 points. David Owens chipped in seven points and six rebounds, and Landon Garner also had seven points. Willie Johns pulled down a game-best 10 rebounds for the Cougars.
In what was an extremely balanced scoring effort for Ball High that saw 11 different players record at least two points, Green and Janke led the Tors with eight points and five rebounds apiece. Deonza Yoakum added six points and eight rebounds, and Noel finished with six points and six boards.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night. La Marque hosts Needville at 7:30 p.m., and Ball High has its District 22-5A opener 7 p.m. at home against Santa Fe.
GAME NOTES
• The two teams combined to score 56 points off the bench (La Marque 33, Ball High 23), including the Cougars’ sixth man Ivy-Curry’s game-high 18 points.
• In addition to having 11 players score at least two points, the Tors had 10 different players collect at least one rebound.
• Free throws were a difference maker in the game, as Ball High made just seven of its 18 tries at the line, while La Marque sunk 12 of 20 shots at the charity stripe. The free throw disparity was most evident in the second and fourth quarters, as the Cougars made six of eight attempts in the second and were 5-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Conversely, the Tors were 0-for-2 in the second quarter and 1-for-8 in the fourth.
• Polzin’s 3-pointer at the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter was Ball High’s only made 3-pointer of the game, as the Tors finished 1-for-16 from beyond the arc. La Marque was 4-for-11 from 3-point land.
• The win is La Marque’s second in a row in the basketball version of the Clash of the Causeway rivalry game. The Cougars eked out a 73-70 win last season in Galveston. Before the rivalry took a one-year hiatus, the Tors last won the Clash, 71-68, at La Marque in the 2015-16 season.
