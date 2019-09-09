LA MARQUE
The past two seasons have had their fair share of peaks and valleys for the La Marque football program, but one constant has been quality play from junior receiver Jauron Reid Jr. and senior linebacker JaTavious Adams.
“For the last two years, he’s been our offense,” La Marque head coach Shone Evans said about Reid. “He’s an extremely talented receiver. He comes from a great bloodline. His dad was a running back here in the ‘90s when La Marque was winning all those state championships, and he’s a chip off the old block. When they say, ‘The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,’ that’s what they mean.”
“It feels really awesome to carry on the family tradition,” Reid added.
Adams has grown physically and as a leader over his years in the La Marque football program, and in addition to playing outside linebacker and leading La Marque’s “Mumbo Goo” defense, he is also getting some reps on offense at the running back position.
“JaTavious is our vocal leader,” Evans said. “He’s our guy that talks, and when he talks, people listen. He does everything that we want him to do, and he’s grown up a lot.”
Against Houston St. Pius X last week, a ball was thrown in Reid’s direction that would have been an interception in many instances, but Reid made an nimble, juggling grab over the defender and took it 63 yards to the house for a touchdown.
“That’s PlayStation stuff,” Evans said. “It’s not luck. He did it all last year, he did it in our scrimmages, and he’s continuing to do it. He’s a special kid, he works his butt off, he shows up every day, and he is what a Cougar is.”
While Reid has the ability to make those highlight reel catches, he was quick to point out that his duties on the field expand beyond that, pointing to run blocking as an important job of his on offense.
“Being a receiver, even when you’re not getting the ball, it’s still a big role on the team,” Reid said. “If my block goes for a touchdown, I’ll accept that job every time.”
Adams also had a huge play in the Cougars’ 26-12 win over St. Pius, blocking a punt to allow the offense to be set up just 7 yards away from the end zone en route to scoring its second touchdown of the game.
“We didn’t put up as much as we wanted to put up, but we got the dub,” Adams said.
The win improves the Coogs’ record to 1-1, which is light years better than where they were at this point last season, which saw La Marque go six games plus a bye week before recording its first win.
“Last year, we were in a rough spot, but now that we’re 1-1, it’s better than going 0-6, like we did last year,” Reid said. “And, I’ve got to give a big shoutout to our defense. That’s what’s really holding it down.”
Up next for La Marque will be its rivalry game at Hitchcock. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
