LEAGUE CITY
Friday night will be round two of a budding new Galveston County rivalry, as the Clear Falls Knights play host to the Texas City Stings at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Last year’s game was as thrilling as they come, as Clear Falls won, 35-28, with the go-ahead touchdown coming on a 72-yard screen pass with just 8 seconds left in the game. For the Knights, they hope this year’s contest is much less of a nail-biter.
“We beat Texas City last year, so we’re trying to make it two years in a row,” Clear Falls linebacker Coby Walker said. “We had a chance to make the game not even close last year, but we could never turn that corner. So hopefully, we can do that this year.”
The Stings will hope this season’s squad’s high energy and strong team chemistry will help them avenge last season’s tough-luck loss.
“I love the team’s enthusiasm, and they’re focused as a team,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “That’s a big plus building on next week.”
“I just want to beat them; that’s all I’m thinking about,” Stings linebacker Joseph McCarty-Davis said.
Clear Falls enters the game with the momentum of a 41-33 win over South Houston in last week’s season opener. The Knights offense was highly effective, completing 13 of 18 pass attempts for 246 yards and averaging nearly 7 yards per carry on the ground, and the defense was solid. But, special teams mistakes made the game closer than it should have been.
“If we play physical, take care of the ball and don’t have special teams miscues, like we had last week against South Houston, then we’ll have an opportunity,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said.
Quarterback Gavin Esquivel leads the Clear Falls offense, with Quinn Bowen being the lead running back, and 6-foot-5 tight end Dan Dishman being a top target in the passing game. On defense, Walker, nose guard Dylan Rao and safety Tristan Zarella lead the Knights defense.
“They have some cats that can go over there,” Surovik said. “We’re a young football team, and we made a few mistakes this past week, and hopefully we can correct them.”
Texas City racked up more than 200 rushing yards on offense, but penalties caused multiple drives stall in the Stings’ 21-14 loss to El Campo. In addition to limiting mistakes on offense, Texas City also will need to be highly disciplined on defense against Clear Falls’ spread offense.
“We have to throw the ball when we want to and run the ball when we want to, and we can’t have what we’re doing dictated by the chains and penalties,” Surovik said. “On the defensive side of the football, as long as we line up right and make the correct reads, we’ll be all right. We just have to stay calm and do our jobs.”
On offense for the Stings, they utilized a running back by committee featuring McCarty-Davis, Corday Williams and Matthew Armstrong after lead back Semaj McCall exited the game late in the second quarter. McCarty-Davis and Armstrong also will be leaders of the defense in Texas City’s linebacker corps.
“We’ve got to play physical,” Head said. “We know Texas City is a physical team. That’s what they pride themselves on. So, we’ve got to be physical in all facets of the game, and we’ve got to protect the ball.”
Kickoff for the Texas City-Clear Falls game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.